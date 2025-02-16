Profile
RU

Enjoy unique routes and carefully selected places for cultural and gastronomic leisure

Explore the city with a lifestyle guide — visit the best spots, from restaurants and museums to art galleries. Create personalized routes and enjoy your time in the city to the fullest.

CREATE PERSONALIZED EXPERIENCES FOR YOUR CITY JOURNEY

We carefully select our lifestyle guides to ensure they combine professionalism, culture, and emotional intelligence — creating meaningful and comfortable communication for every guest.

Versently’s guides are experts in art, gastronomy, fashion, and urban culture. Whether you prefer an inspiring conversation, a museum visit, or an elegant evening route, they will create the right atmosphere and make your time in the city truly special.

Asma Lab
Asma Lab

Hi Im Asma , im sociable person with a smile face who makes connections as im visiting spots in Dubai , also i like reading books and im creative , So spending

Natália
Natália

Elegant. Discreet. Well-travelled. I offer curated experiences, refined taste, and exceptional company for clients who appreciate sophistication and authenticit

прешес
прешес

Я прешес, в Москве живу, занимаюсь баскетболом, хожу в спортзал, Я люблю музыку, мне очень весело, когда мы общаемся. Люблю ходить в кино.

Gulnaz
Gulnaz

Люблю открывать новые места,которые могут оставить самые яркие впечатления.

Experience the safety and comfort of luxury cars

download The App

Select World-class Leisure from Our Refined Catalog

Restaurants, beach clubs, theaters, museums, sightseeing in the city and everything else you could ever dream of

Restaurants (295)
Restaurants (295)
Museums (270)
Museums (270)
Bars & Lounges (186)
Bars & Lounges (186)
Other (162)
Other (162)

THE VERSENTLY MOBILE APP

In our mobile application, you can discover curated lifestyle tours and explore the city through the eyes of lifestyle guides. Enjoy selected routes across top-rated restaurants, art spaces, and cultural landmarks — designed to turn your time in the city into a seamless and inspiring experience. A dedicated lifestyle manager will stay in touch to assist you with concierge requests, ensuring your stay is effortless and refined.

download The App

BLOG ABOUT THE LIFESTYLE YOU DESERVE

Our review of the most vibrant city locations, world-class restaurants and luxury cars.

watch All