Profile
RU

Personal concierge

Unlock infinite options with our personal lifestyle manager option

The concept of our services

We believe that your time is the most valuable. Our mission is to make your life easier, more comfortable and richer, freeing you from routine and worries. From daily tasks to the most ambitious desires, we take care of your comfort and provide services that reflect your status and lifestyle.

No items for current locale/city.

  • Personal assistant in touch 24/7

    Each of our clients is provided with a personal assistant who is always in touch. They become your trusted person, ready to solve any issues, from travel arrangements to exclusive inquiries.

  • Individual approach to each client

    We create unique solutions tailored to your desires and needs. Whether you need exclusive access to private events, booking the best hotels, or arranging private flights — everything will be top notch.

  • High level of privacy and security

    We understand the importance of our clients' privacy. All your requests are handled with maximum confidentiality, and our specialists ensure reliability and security in any situation.

  • 24/7 support and responsiveness

    Our team works around the clock to ensure that your tasks are solved instantly, regardless of the time zone or complexity of the request. We are always in touch to make your life more comfortable and easier.

Unlock Exclusive Experiences

Thanks to our wide network of contacts, we provide access to the most exclusive events, luxury products and services that are not normally available. With us, you get privileges that others don't have.

THE VERSENTLY MOBILE APP

In our mobile application, you can discover curated lifestyle tours and explore the city through the eyes of lifestyle guides. Enjoy selected routes across top-rated restaurants, art spaces, and cultural landmarks — designed to turn your time in the city into a seamless and inspiring experience. A dedicated lifestyle manager will stay in touch to assist you with concierge requests, ensuring your stay is effortless and refined.

download The App

BLOG ABOUT THE LIFESTYLE YOU DESERVE

Our review of the most vibrant city locations, world-class restaurants and luxury cars.

watch All