Versently Concierge Subscription Benefits

Versently Concierge is your personal assistant and a dedicated team that takes care of every organizational detail — so you can focus on what truly matters. Each client is assigned a personal manager, available 24/7 — no days off, no delays.

Open Access

WHAT'S INCLUDED

  • Bookings & Planning
    BOOKINGS & PLANNING

    • Restaurants, hotels, spas, and private clubs
    • Planning dinners, events, and meetings
    • Personalized recommendations and reservations
  • Travel & Tickets
    TRAVEL & TICKETS

    • Flight selection and booking
    • Transfers and trip coordination
    • Tickets for exclusive events, concerts, and exhibitions
  • Rental & Transportation
    RENTAL & TRANSPORTATION

    • Car rentals (with or without a driver)
    • Yachts, villas, apartments, and private jets
    • Real estate search and organization worldwide
  • Personal Assistance
    PERSONAL ASSISTANCE

    • Recruitment of staff, tutors, and personal assistants
    • Organization of cleaning, delivery, and household services
    • Shopping assistance and sourcing exclusive items

WHY VERSENTLY

WE ARE A PROFESSIONAL TEAM WITH A GLOBAL NETWORK OF PARTNERS AND TRUSTED SERVICE PROVIDERS.

Our expertise covers requests of any complexity — from everyday assistance to large-scale projects.

If a specific request cannot be fulfilled, it will not be deducted from your subscription balance.

COMPLEX REQUESTS— OUR SPECIALTY

Your Versently Concierge subscription allows you to submit unique or challenging requests that require creativity, precision, and personalized attention.

Here are a few examples of our bespoke cases:

  • Curating and creating a one-of-a-kind wine collection as a gift, complete with a printed journal telling the story of each bottle.
  • Organizing a private dinner inside a closed museum for six guests.
  • Designing a custom weekend itinerary with a private chef’s dinner and a personal art guide.
Personal manager
Versently personal managers

YOUR COMFORT IS OUR MISSION

With Versently Concierge, you always have a dedicated personal manager ready to assist with any task — from the everyday to the extraordinary.

Simply submit a request in your personal account, and the Versently team will handle the rest.

BLOG ABOUT THE LIFESTYLE YOU DESERVE

Our review of the most vibrant city locations, world-class restaurants and luxury cars.

