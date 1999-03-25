Your Privacy and Data Protection at Versently
Understanding How We Handle Your Personal Information
When you use Versently's concierge service platform, we want you to feel confident about how we protect and use your personal data. Here's what you're agreeing to in plain language:
What information do we collect and why? We gather the personal details you share with us to make your travel experience better. This includes information needed to:
Book your travel services and experiences
Match you with the right lifestyle guides based on your preferences
Send you personalized recommendations that fit your interests
Meet our legal obligations as a concierge service platform
Ensure the safety and security of both travelers and lifestyle guides
Your control over your information We believe your data belongs to you. That's why we've made sure you have clear choices:
You decide what information to share with us
You can change your mind about how we use your data at any time
If you want to stop us from using your information, just email our privacy team at info@versently.com
We'll always ask for your explicit permission before using your data for things like marketing emails or sharing details with your assigned guides
What happens if you say no? We respect your right to privacy. However, if you choose not to share certain information or withdraw your consent, some features of our service might not work properly. For example, we might not be able to book certain experiences or provide personalized recommendations.
Recording and Monitoring for Better Service
Why do we sometimes record conversations? To ensure you get the best possible experience with your travel guides, we occasionally monitor and record conversations between travelers and guides. This helps us:
Maintain high service quality standards
Train our guides to serve you better
Resolve any issues that might arise during your travels
Continuously improve our platform based on real feedback
Your rights regarding monitoring We believe in transparency, so here's how we handle conversation monitoring:
Remember, you're in control. Whether you're a traveler or a lifestyle guide, if you have questions about our privacy practices or want to withdraw your consent for any reason, our team is ready to help. Just reach out to us at info@versently.com, and we'll work with you to address your concern
The Bottom Line
We've designed these policies to protect you while giving you concierge services experience through our platform. We only collect and use information that genuinely helps us serve you better, and we're committed to keeping your data safe and secure. Your trust matters to us, and we work hard every day to earn and maintain it.
By using Versently's services, you're telling us you understand and agree with these practices. Thank you for choosing Versently for your leisure time.