Luxury apartments in Madrid

Entrust us with ensuring your comfort and safety when choosing your new home.

What we offer

We offer rental and purchase services for luxury apartments in the capital of Spain — Madrid, a city that combines historical grandeur with modern luxury. Our services include:

  • Luxury apartments with panoramic views of the city center.
  • Penthouses with spacious terraces and pools.
  • Sale and rental of elite residences in Madrid’s most prestigious neighborhoods.
  • Full legal support for transactions.

Modern penthouses
Luxury apartments
Villas and townhouses
Serviced apartments
Request

Contact us in any convenient way — through the website, phone, messenger or through a mobile application.

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will clarify your wishes: location, style, budget and additional requirements.

Selecting

We will select the best options and arrange viewing at a convenient time for you.

Payment

In the case of a lease, we prepare the contract, agree on all the terms and transfer the keys.

When buying, we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification and paperwork.

Advantages of working with us

Individual approach
We take every detail into account to find the perfect accommodation for you.
Exclusive portfolio
Only the best premium class properties selected according to strict criteria
Experience
Our team has deep knowledge of the real estate market
Privacy
We guarantee the privacy of all transactions and leases.

Additional services

Because you never settle for average. Our elite services support your business and lifestyle — without compromise.

  • Investment consultations on Madrid’s real estate market.
  • Scheduling of market briefings and economic updates.
  • Selection of tailored luxury experiences based on your interests.
  • Confidential document handling and storage.
  • International staff coordination and supervision.

The best locations

We offer apartments in the most prestigious locations

  • Salamanca – a prestigious district with boutiques, restaurants, and luxury real estate.
  • Chamberí – historic buildings with unique architectural designs.
  • Retiro – residences near the famous El Retiro Park.
  • La Moraleja – gated elite communities with high security standards.

Your new home will be where prestige, comfort and beauty are combined.

Why choose us

We are recommended because we know how to listen to our clients and solve their problems.

  • Collaboration with leading agencies and developers in Spain.
  • Personalized property selection and flexible transaction terms.
  • Fast processing of rental and purchase agreements.
  • Complete confidentiality and premium-level service.

Services for property owners

We also work with apartment owners, offering:

  • Listing properties on international and Spanish markets to attract premium clients.
  • Selection of reliable tenants and buyers based on individual requirements.
  • Full transaction support, including legal and financial aspects.
  • Development of management strategies to enhance investment appeal.

Guarantee of transaction security

  • Detailed legal analysis of properties, including verification of ownership legality.
  • Contracts drafted by leading lawyers, tailored to the client’s individual needs.
  • Comprehensive support and consultation throughout the entire transaction process.

We guarantee impeccable legal support, eliminating any potential risks.

info@versently.com