CHOOSE THE FORMAT THAT SUITS YOU BESTPARTNERS@VERSENTLY.COM
Ambassador
- Regular photo and video shoots in the Versently style
- Publications on social media and on the Versently website with your profile tag
- Invitations to the brand's private events
- Access to our concierge service
- Mutual promotion: you become the face of the brand, and we amplify your visibility through our website and social media
- If you decide to become a guide in Versently, you will receive a higher payout percentage
Lifestyle Guide
- Host lifestyle tours for users and earn: the minimum tour price starts from $300, and then you set your own rates
- Manage your schedule and keep full flexibility
- Meet new people and work with a premium audience
- The status of Versently Lifestyle Guide as part of your personal brand