Collaboration Background

Collaboration with Versently Dubai

Become part of the brand

BECOME A PARTNER

CHOOSE THE FORMAT THAT SUITS YOU BEST

Ambassador

Ambassador Icon
  • Regular photo and video shoots in the Versently style
  • Publications on social media and on the Versently website with your profile tag
  • Invitations to the brand's private events
  • Access to our concierge service
  • Mutual promotion: you become the face of the brand, and we amplify your visibility through our website and social media
  • If you decide to become a guide in Versently, you will receive a higher payout percentage

Lifestyle Guide

Lifestyle Guide Icon
  • Host lifestyle tours for users and earn: the minimum tour price starts from $300, and then you set your own rates
  • Manage your schedule and keep full flexibility
  • Meet new people and work with a premium audience
  • The status of Versently Lifestyle Guide as part of your personal brand
