Supplemental Privacy Policy For Guides

What Versently Does

Versently is a free zone company based in Dubai that operates a global platform/aggregator connecting local lifestyle guides and drivers worldwide with travelers looking for curated experiences - things like exclusive dinners, golf outings, cultural visits, and personalized tours. As a guide on our platform, you're the one providing these specialized services to travelers, whether you're based in Dubai, Paris, Tokyo, or anywhere else in the world.

The Information We Collect About You as a Guide

All the information we collect comes directly from you through our built-in chat application. You provide this information voluntarily as you set up and use your guide profile:



Your Professional Profile: You tell us your name, contact details, upload your profile picture, and describe your professional interests or specialties (like 'fine dining expert' or 'cultural history guide') through our chat interface. This helps us market your services globally and match you with travelers visiting your area.



Location and Availability: You share your general location and service areas through the chat, and with your permission, you can provide your precise location when you're actively guiding travelers. This helps us show you nearby booking opportunities and enables real-time coordination during experiences, regardless of which city or country you're in.



Payment Information: You provide your banking details through our secure chat system so we can pay you for your services. Since guide sessions apparently start at [-] AED and up (though this may vary by location), reliable payment information is essential for our global operations.Versently retains a 30% commission fee from the booking price.



Your Platform Activity: Through ongoing chat conversations, you share updates about travelers you connect with, your booking experiences, and interact with both travelers and our system from wherever you're located.



Service Details: You describe the experiences you provide in your city, venues you recommend, your local specialties, and share details about your sessions with travelers - all through our chat platform.

How We Use Your Information

Who Gets Your Information

The information you've shared through our chat doesn't stay just with us:

International travelers who book you get relevant details about your expertise and local services that you've described

Global payment processors who handle international transactions based on the banking details you provided

Marketing partners worldwide who help promote the guide services you've described

Legal authorities when required by free zone law in UAE, your local jurisdiction, or internationally

Your Rights as a Guide

Under UAE data protection laws (PDPL), international regulations (such as GDPR for European guides), and our free zone compliance requirements, you can:

Access your data and download all the information you've shared through chat

Correct mistakes in your profile or records by updating through chat

Delete your account and all associated chat data

Opt out of certain marketing activities

Object to specific uses of the information you've provided

Withdraw consent for things you previously agreed to through chat

Rights may vary depending on your location and applicable local laws.

How Long We Keep Your Data

We retain the information you've shared through chat while you're an active guide on our platform, plus additional time for legal and business requirements. As a UAE free zone company operating globally, we keep transaction records for 5 years as required by UAE law, and may need to comply with longer retention periods in other jurisdictions. If you ask us to delete your data, we'll process it within 15 calendar days unless we're legally required to keep certain records.

Security and International Transfers

All the information you share through our chat application is encrypted and stored on UAE-based servers within our free zone jurisdiction. Since we operate worldwide, we regularly transfer data internationally to connect guides with travelers, process payments, and provide services. We follow proper legal procedures including standard contractual clauses and other safeguards to protect your information during international transfers.

The Bottom Line

As a guide working with us, everything we know about you comes from what you choose to share through our chat application. We use this self-provided information to build your profile, match you with suitable international travelers, and help grow your business through our global platform. Operating as a UAE free zone company gives us regulatory advantages while maintaining data protection standards that comply with international requirements.



Since you control what information you share through chat, you have significant control over your data. However, once you provide information to help travelers understand your local services and expertise, that information becomes part of our global platform's ecosystem to facilitate successful matches and bookings with visitors to your area from around the world.