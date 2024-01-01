локация
RU

Personal Lifestyle Manager for the Next Level of Relaxation

Unlock infinite options with our personal lifestyle manager option

Open access

Your Personal Lifestyle Manager, equipped to handle any issue

Versently's Lifestyle Manager service seamlessly integrates premium caretaker assistance with personal assistant support. Say goodbye to worrying about the details; your dedicated assistant will handle everything from organizing business meetings to arranging transportation and securing access to exclusive events.

Entertainment and VIP Events
  • VIP-class entertainment
  • VIP bookings and tickets
  • Tickets to various open and closed events
  • Yacht booking and parties
All services
Renting and Booking
  • Booking hotels, even when all hotel rooms are occupied
  • Rental of yachts, private jets, villas, and apartments
  • Luxury car rental
  • Jet concierge
All services
Business Solutions
  • Business strategy
  • Recruitment
  • Business events organization
  • Legal advising
  • Office space rental
All services
Property Management and Investing
  • Concierge property management
  • Private investment club
  • Overseeing renovations
  • Key holding
All services
Health, Beauty and Wellbeing
  • Booking accommodation
  • Dealing with the salon
  • Various types of massage
  • Face and body skin care
All services
Shopping Assistance
  • Selection of kits with targeted delivery
  • Shopping accompaniment
  • Development of shopping routes
All services

Didn't find what you were looking for? Write to us and we will find a way to make it happen.

Rest assured, we prioritize the complete confidentiality and security of your information.

Go to service
[email protected]