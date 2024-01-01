Personal Lifestyle Manager for the Next Level of Relaxation
Unlock infinite options with our personal lifestyle manager optionOpen access
Your Personal Lifestyle Manager, equipped to handle any issue
Versently's Lifestyle Manager service seamlessly integrates premium caretaker assistance with personal assistant support. Say goodbye to worrying about the details; your dedicated assistant will handle everything from organizing business meetings to arranging transportation and securing access to exclusive events.
Entertainment and VIP Events
- VIP-class entertainment
- VIP bookings and tickets
- Tickets to various open and closed events
- Yacht booking and parties
Renting and Booking
- Booking hotels, even when all hotel rooms are occupied
- Rental of yachts, private jets, villas, and apartments
- Luxury car rental
- Jet concierge
Business Solutions
- Business strategy
- Recruitment
- Business events organization
- Legal advising
- Office space rental
Property Management and Investing
- Concierge property management
- Private investment club
- Overseeing renovations
- Key holding
Health, Beauty and Wellbeing
- Booking accommodation
- Dealing with the salon
- Various types of massage
- Face and body skin care
Shopping Assistance
- Selection of kits with targeted delivery
- Shopping accompaniment
- Development of shopping routes