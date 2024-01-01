By signing up with Versently, you accept our Privacy Policy and agree to:

Not use the app chats to send spam or deceive users;

Not call for violence in Versently chats;

Not send or post illegal pornographic content in the chat or during registration.

We reserve the right to make changes and additions to this User Agreement in the future.

Terms of provision of Versently Premium, Platinum, Diamond, Brilliant subscriptions

Versently is a free application with a wide range of functions, including chat between the user and the guide, selection of excursions, and organization of tours. The functions of communication with the guide and organization of tours are provided on a paid basis.

1. Introduction

Premium is a subscription that gives access to:

Full access to services and ordering in just a few clicks;

Chats with guides.

for 1 month

Platinum is a subscription that gives you access to:

Full access to services and ordering in just a few clicks;

Chats with guides.

in 3 months

Diamond is a subscription that gives you access to:

A personal lifestyle manager to help with any questions;

Full access to services and ordering in just a few clicks;

Chats with guides.

in 6 months

Brilliant

A personal lifestyle manager to help with any questions;

Full access to services and ordering in just a few clicks;

Chats with guides.

for one year.

By subscribing to Versently, you agree to monthly or tri-monthly debits of payments to Versently via your chosen payment method until the subscription is cancelled by you or Versently. To ensure the convenience and security of purchasing the selected subscription, Versently accepts payments for the subscription through third-party payment systems.

1.1 Payment

You can manage your Versently subscription in the Settings > Pricing section of the Versently app. If your current payment method is declined, you will need to provide new payment details; otherwise, we will not be able to renew your selected Versently subscription. If the payment amount is successfully debited after providing new details, the new period will start from the scheduled renewal date, not from the debit date.

1.2 Taxes and exchange rates

In some regions, users may be charged local taxes. In these cases, the total payment amount will be increased by the estimated amount of such taxes. Payment systems may set their own fees and determine the exchange rate for payments in foreign currencies. Versently cannot influence this.

2. Subscription cancellation procedure

2.1 Canceling a subscription renewal

You can cancel your Versently subscription renewal at any time in the profile settings in the menu of your device or in the "Manage subscriptions" section of the App Store application.

2.2 Refunds and Subscription Ending

Once cancelled, your subscription will continue until the end of your current paid period; no refunds or compensation will be provided for the remainder of your current paid period. Upon subscription end, your access to all Versently features and functionality will be suspended. Subscription renewal is not automatically cancelled if you delete your Versently account or delete the Versently app from your device.

3. Paid Services Purchased through Third-Party Services

If you purchase a Versently subscription through a third-party service (such as the Apple App Store), your purchase may be additionally subject to the terms and conditions of that third-party service that you accept. In the event that you purchase paid services through a third-party service, all payment matters are governed directly by the relationship between you and the selected service.

4. Subscription Termination

4.1. User Agreement

Failure to comply with the terms of the Versently User Agreement may result in your Versently account being temporarily or permanently blocked or some of its features being limited. In such cases, you may lose access to the Versently Premium, Platinum, Diamond or Brilliant benefits without any compensation from us.

4.2. Unilateral Termination of Subscriptions

Versently may terminate subscriptions at any time, including due to unforeseen circumstances or legal requirements beyond our control; in such case, we will cancel your current subscription and refund a portion of the amount previously paid in proportion to the remaining period until its termination.

5. Taxes, Fees and Refunds

You are responsible for all applicable taxes, carrier and Internet access fees, and any other costs associated with your use of Versently features. In general, amounts paid at purchase are non-refundable. If the user cancels a subscription early, no compensation or partial refund is provided for the unused period, but the subscription continues to be active until the end of the paid period.

6. Changes

6.1. Pricing and Terms of Use

While the price of Versently Premium, Platinum, Diamond or Brilliant is unlikely to change frequently, we reserve the right to update these Terms and applicable rates at renewal to reflect changes in our business or economic conditions, new product and service offerings and other factors.

6.2. Prior Notification

We will notify you via Versently of any material changes at least 30 days before they take effect, so that you have time to cancel your subscription renewal before the price changes. All official communications regarding a user’s Versently subscription account will be sent only through verified service accounts in the Versently app. Communications from Versently about your Premium, Platinum, Diamond or Brilliant subscription account may only contain important subscription or payment information and will not contain advertising.

7. Scope of Premium, Platinum, Diamond, Brilliant Services

7.1. Services included in subscriptions

The list of services included in Versently Premium, Platinum, Diamond, Brilliant subscriptions ("Versently Services") is presented in the Versently section of the Application Settings, Tariffs. We may add new services to this list from time to time. We may also exclude existing Versently Services from it if their provision becomes impossible for legal or technical reasons. In addition, some Versently Services may subsequently become free for all Versently users.

7.2. Availability

Versently makes every effort to ensure that its services are always available to all users; however, sometimes technical difficulties may temporarily prevent the provision of services, including Versently Services. Versently does not compensate for direct or indirect losses incurred due to our temporary loss of the ability to provide any paid or free services. Versently services are available in the main Versently apps, such as the official iOS clients. Some Versently apps, official or third-party, may not support some Versently services immediately after the subscription service list is updated or at any time in the future.

7.3. Software Requirements

Some Versently services may require the latest version of the Versently app to be installed on your device. In some cases, the people you message may also need to have the latest version of Versently installed to view content you send using the Versently service.

7.4. Chatting with Guides

Versently services include an additional feature that allows you to chat with a selected guide and book a tour in an available city for the duration of your current subscription.

7.5. Personal lifestyle manager for assistance with any questions

The list of Versently services includes an additional function that allows you to communicate with the Personal lifestyle manager for assistance with any questions related to the tour or guide.

7.6. Full access to services and ordering in just a few clicks

The list of Versently services includes the ability to order a tour (car, guide, vacation in various places in the city).