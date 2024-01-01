Privacy Policy

1. Terms and definitions company — VERSENTLY, carrying out entrepreneurial activities in organizing excursions. Client — any individual who has accepted (accepted) a public offer posted on the Site.

Website - http://versently.com. Agreement - an agreement for the provision of services for a fee, concluded between the Company and the client, through the acceptance (acceptance) by the Client of a public offer posted on the site.

The privacy policy of personal information hereinafter referred to as the Policy applies to all information that the Company can receive about the Client while using the Site. Using the Site means the unconditional consent of the Client with this Policy and the conditions for processing his personal information specified therein; in case of disagreement with these conditions, the Client must refrain from using the Site.

Сustomers personal information processed by the company

2.1. Within the framework of this Policy, personal information meanspersonal information that the Client provides about himselfindependently in the process of using the Site, including the Client'spersonal data, as well as identification, financial, payment,accounting and contact information. Mandatory information is marked ina special way. Other information is provided by the Client at itsdiscretion. 2.2. This Policy applies only to information processed during the useof the Site, does not control and is not responsible for theprocessing of information by third—party sites, to which the Clientcan follow the links available on the Site, including in searchresults. 2.3. The Company reserves the right to verify the accuracy of personalinformation provided by the Client. However, the Company assumes thatthe Client provides reliable and sufficient information and maintainsthis information up to date. 3. Purpose of processing clients personal information 3.1. The Company collects and stores only the personal informationthat is necessary for the proper provision of services in accordancewith the provisions of the public offer posted on the Site. 3.2. TheCompany processes the Clients personal information for the followingpurposes: 3.2.1. Identification of the party within the framework of theconclusion of the Agreement; 3.2.2. Communication with the Client, including sending notifications,requests and information regarding the terms of the Agreement, as wellas processing requests and applications from the Client; 3.2.3. Improving the quality of the Site, the convenience of its use; 3.2.4. Conducting statistical and other research based ondepersonalized data. 4. Conditions for processing personal information of customers and itstransfer to third parties 4.1. The Company stores personal information of Clients in accordancewith the requirements of the law. 4.2. With respect to the clients personal information, itsconfidentiality is maintained, except in cases where the Clientvoluntarily provides information about himself for general access toan unlimited number of persons. 4.3. The Company has the right to transfer the Clients personalinformation to third parties in the following cases: 4.3.1. The Client has agreed to such actions; 4.3.2. The transfer is necessary to fulfill the terms of the Agreementwith the Client; 4.3.3. The transfer is provided for by Russian or other applicablelegislation within the framework of the procedure established by law; 4.3.4. Such transfer occurs as part of the sale or other transfer of the business (in whole or in part), while the acquirer transfers all obligations to comply with the terms of this Policy in relation to the personal information received by him; 4.3.4. Such transfer occurs as part of the sale or other transfer of the business (in whole or in part), while the acquirer transfers all obligations to comply with the terms of this Policy in relation to the personal information received by him;

4.4. When processing personal data of Clients, the Company is guided by the Federal Law of the Russian Federation No. 152-FZ dated July 27, 2006 "On Personal Data".

5. Modification and deletion of personal information. mandatory retention

5.1. The client can change (update, supplement) the personal information provided by him or part of it.

5.2. The right provided for in clause 5.1. this Policy may be limited as required by law. In particular, such restrictions may provide for the obligation of the Company to keep the information changed or deleted by the Client for the period established by law, and transfer such information in accordance with the procedure established by law to a state body.

6. Measures to protect clients personal information

6.1. The Company takes the necessary and sufficient organizational and technical measures to protect the Clients personal information from unauthorized or accidental access, destruction, modification, blocking, copying, distribution, as well as from other illegal actions of third parties with it, including measures for secure data transfer using modern encryption methods.

7. Changes to the privacy policy. applicable law

7.1. The Company reserves the right to make changes to this Policy