Art

Art

Longrides, author's, analytical and translated articles about art and the art market
#
Art
Гастрономический роман Ивана Тургенева

10.02.2025

#
Art
Призрачный портрет: Тайна исчезнувшей картины Гойи

16.02.2025

#
Art
Хранители тишины: Эрмитажные коты

05.02.2025

Gastronomic guide

Gastronomic guide

Longrides, author's, analytical and translated articles about art and the art market
#
Gastronomic guide
Рейтинг The World’s 50 Best Restaurants

25.02.2025

#
Gastronomic guide
Паста без сыра: забытые вкусы прошлого

10.02.2025

Lifestyle

Lifestyle

Longrides, author's, analytical and translated articles about art and the art market
#
Lifestyle
Архитектура, которая исчезает: почему лучшие здания будущего будут временными

10.02.2025

Philosophy

Philosophy

Longrides, author's, analytical and translated articles about art and the art market
#
Philosophy
Лучший способ предсказать будущее — создать его — Питер Друкер

10.02.2025

info@versently.com