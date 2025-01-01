RU
Luxury cars for rent in Singapore

Renting a premium car in Singapore opens new horizons for travelers who wish to explore the city with maximum comfort and luxury.

What we offer

We understand that every client is unique, which is why we are ready to offer personalized solutions for comfortable travel in one of the most beautiful cities in the world.

  • For speed enthusiasts and thrill-seekers, we offer supercar rentals. Our fleet includes models such as Ferrari SF90 Stradale, Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, and McLaren 720S.
  • For those who prefer comfort and elegance, we offer business-class vehicles. Rolls-Royce Ghost, Bentley Flying Spur, and Mercedes-Maybach S680.
  • Range Rover Autobiography, Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT, and Bentley Bentayga provide maximum comfort and safety on any road.
  • Rolls-Royce Cullinan and executive limousines with a chauffeur are perfect for those who want to relax and enjoy their journey through Singapore without worrying about navigation or traffic.

Supercars
Supercars
Business class
Business class
Premium class SUVs
Premium class SUVs
Personal driver
Personal driver

Contact us in any convenient way

Through a website, phone or messenger, or in a mobile application through a personal Lifestyle manager

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will help you choose the perfect car considering your wishes and the purpose of the rental

Delivery

We will deliver the car to a place convenient for you, be it your home, office or airport.

Payment

Payment is possible online or upon receipt of the car, as well as through secure payment systems.

Advantages of working with us

Exclusive car selection
Exclusive car selection
Only the best luxury and sports car models available on the market.
Experience
Experience
Our team has been successfully working with premium segment clients for over 5 years.
Reliability
Reliability
All cars undergo regular maintenance and are served in perfect condition.
Confidentiality
Confidentiality
Your data and requests are processed with maximum privacy.

Services with a driver

Our professional drivers know all the city’s secrets and will help you avoid delays. This is the perfect option for well-planned transfers, business meetings, and tours around Singapore.

Additional services

We are ready to offer:

  • Personalized routes through the dazzling lights of Singapore at night.
  • VIP security and escort.
  • Car rentals for corporate events and filming.

Guarantee of your comfort and safety

All our vehicles undergo regular maintenance and meet the highest safety standards. We guarantee maximum comfort during your journey through Singapore.

Rent for special occasions

This could include:

  • Drives along the Marina Bay Sands waterfront with its stunning views.
  • Business meetings and corporate events in the heart of the city.
  • Exclusive tours of modern landmarks such as Marina Bay Sands SkyPark or Gardens by the Bay.

Renting a premium car in Singapore is not just a trip; it’s a true experience of luxury and comfort. We’ll make any route unforgettable.

info@versently.com