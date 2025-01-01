RU
Luxury apartments in Barcelona

We offer a wide selection of premium-class apartments for rent and purchase in the city’s most prestigious districts.

What we offer

Discover the world of luxury real estate in one of Europe’s most beautiful and dynamic cities—Barcelona. Our specialists provide a personalized approach and full support at every stage of the transaction. Our services include:

  • Luxury residences with views of the Mediterranean Sea.
  • Penthouses with spacious terraces and pools.
  • Sale and rental of historic mansions and modern designer apartments.
  • Full legal support for transactions.

Modern penthouses
Luxury apartments
Villas and townhouses
Serviced apartments
Request

Contact us in any convenient way — through the website, phone, messenger or through a mobile application.

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will clarify your wishes: location, style, budget and additional requirements.

Selecting

We will select the best options and arrange viewing at a convenient time for you.

Payment

In the case of a lease, we prepare the contract, agree on all the terms and transfer the keys.

When buying, we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification and paperwork.

Advantages of working with us

Individual approach
We take every detail into account to find the perfect accommodation for you.
Exclusive portfolio
Only the best premium class properties selected according to strict criteria
Experience
Our team has deep knowledge of the real estate market
Privacy
We guarantee the privacy of all transactions and leases.

Additional services

Perfect for leaders, founders, investors — those who require full control and full discretion.

  • Hosting of closed meetings and working breakfasts.
  • Concierge with experience in corporate protocols.
  • Background-checked driver and service staff.
  • On-demand professional services (lawyer, notary, translator).
  • Investment consultations on Barcelona’s real estate market.

The best locations

We offer apartments in the most prestigious locations

  • Eixample – stylish residences in the heart of Barcelona.
  • Sarrià-Sant Gervasi – elite villas and a tranquil atmosphere.
  • Gràcia – exclusive designer apartments.
  • Barceloneta Coast – apartments with panoramic sea views.

Your new home will be where prestige, comfort and beauty are combined.

Why choose us

Reliability, speed and confidentiality are what we are valued for.

  • The best properties in Spain’s premium real estate segment.
  • Rental and purchase terms tailored to your requests.
  • Personalized client support at every stage of the transaction.
  • Complete confidentiality in all interactions.

Services for property owners

We also work with apartment owners, offering:

  • Global marketing and strategic promotion of properties on Spanish and international markets.
  • Selection and verification of high-level tenants and buyers.
  • Full transaction support, including legal nuances.
  • Optimization of profitability and investment potential of properties.

Guarantee of transaction security

  • Legal expertise of properties with analysis of all documentation and identification of potential risks.
  • Preparation of contracts in compliance with all legal norms for your maximum protection.
  • Full transaction support, including tax consultation and payment mechanism verification.
  • Financial consultation by our experts.

By trusting us, you gain complete confidence in the legality and transparency of all operations.

info@versently.com