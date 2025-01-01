RU
фон

Luxury apartments in Beijing

Our properties feature high quality, modern design, and convenient locations.

What we offer

We provide luxury apartments for rent and purchase in the most desirable neighborhoods of one of the world's largest metropolises – Beijing. Our Services Include:

  • Luxurious residences with panoramic views of the city and historical landmarks.
  • Penthouses in premium residential complexes with exclusive amenities.
  • Sale and rental of elite apartments in Beijing's prestigious neighborhoods.
  • Comprehensive legal support for transactions.

Modern penthouses
Luxury apartments
Villas and townhouses
Serviced apartments
Request

Contact us in any convenient way — through the website, phone, messenger or through a mobile application.

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will clarify your wishes: location, style, budget and additional requirements.

Selecting

We will select the best options and arrange viewing at a convenient time for you.

Payment

In the case of a lease, we prepare the contract, agree on all the terms and transfer the keys.

When buying, we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification and paperwork.

Advantages of working with us

Individual approach
We take every detail into account to find the perfect accommodation for you.
Exclusive portfolio
Only the best premium class properties selected according to strict criteria
Experience
Our team has deep knowledge of the real estate market
Privacy
We guarantee the privacy of all transactions and leases.

Additional services

When discretion and efficiency are non-negotiable — trust our team to deliver exactly that.

  • Airport fast track and private customs handling.
  • Confidential courier services.
  • Private dining setups for guests in-apartment.
  • Multi-language secretary or interpreter services.
  • Concierge available by secure communication channel.
  • Investment consultations on the Chinese real estate market.

The best locations

We offer apartments in the most prestigious locations

  • Chaoyang – elite residential complexes near the business center.
  • Dongcheng – prestigious apartments near the Forbidden City.
  • Haidian – luxurious residences surrounded by parks and elite schools.
  • Shunyi – secluded villas and townhouses in elite suburban communities.

Your new home will be where prestige, comfort and beauty are combined.

Why choose us

We work with those who value quality, confidentiality and professionalism.

  • Our real estate catalog includes only premium properties in Beijing that meet high standards.
  • Personalized rental or purchase terms are tailored to each client.
  • Comprehensive transaction support – from property search to contract signing.
  • Absolute confidentiality for VIP clients.

Services for property owners

We also work with apartment owners, offering:

  • Promotion of luxury properties in Chinese and international markets.
  • Selection of reliable tenants and buyers.
  • Comprehensive legal support for transactions.
  • Property management and enhancement of its investment appeal.

Guarantee of transaction security

  • Thorough verification of all legal documents and transaction transparency.
  • Development of reliable contracts that protect the client.
  • Legal support and consultation at every step.

We guarantee the protection of your interests – all transactions are accompanied by experienced lawyers.

