Our company specializes in selecting and providing luxury apartments for the most discerning clients.
What we offer
We offer rental and purchase services for luxury apartments in Turkey’s largest metropolis—Istanbul, a city that blends Eastern opulence with modern European style. Our services include:
Contact us in any convenient way — through the website, phone, messenger or through a mobile application.
Your personal manager will clarify your wishes: location, style, budget and additional requirements.
We will select the best options and arrange viewing at a convenient time for you.
In the case of a lease, we prepare the contract, agree on all the terms and transfer the keys.
When buying, we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification and paperwork.
Advantages of working with us
Additional services
Impress clients, meet partners, relax after a long day — all in one residence.
The best locations
We offer apartments in the most prestigious locations
Your new home will be where prestige, comfort and beauty are combined.
Why choose us
In our business, it’s not just square meters that matter, but also trust.
Services for property owners
We also work with apartment owners, offering:
Guarantee of transaction security
Our experts meticulously review all documents to ensure maximum protection for you.