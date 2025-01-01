RU
Luxury apartments in Istanbul

Our company specializes in selecting and providing luxury apartments for the most discerning clients.

What we offer

We offer rental and purchase services for luxury apartments in Turkey’s largest metropolis—Istanbul, a city that blends Eastern opulence with modern European style. Our services include:

  • Luxury residences with panoramic views of the Bosphorus.
  • Penthouses in modern skyscrapers with private terraces and pools.
  • Sale and rental of historic mansions and exclusive villas.
  • Full legal support for transactions.

Modern penthouses
Luxury apartments
Villas and townhouses
Serviced apartments
Request

Contact us in any convenient way — through the website, phone, messenger or through a mobile application.

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will clarify your wishes: location, style, budget and additional requirements.

Selecting

We will select the best options and arrange viewing at a convenient time for you.

Payment

In the case of a lease, we prepare the contract, agree on all the terms and transfer the keys.

When buying, we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification and paperwork.

Advantages of working with us

Individual approach
We take every detail into account to find the perfect accommodation for you.
Exclusive portfolio
Only the best premium class properties selected according to strict criteria
Experience
Our team has deep knowledge of the real estate market
Privacy
We guarantee the privacy of all transactions and leases.

Additional services

Impress clients, meet partners, relax after a long day — all in one residence.

  • Private bartender or chef for small receptions.
  • Selection of premium spirits, cigars.
  • Briefing room configuration with whiteboard or projector.
  • Invitation-only club access coordination.
  • Wake-up service with curated morning routine.
  • Investment consultations on Turkey’s real estate market.

The best locations

We offer apartments in the most prestigious locations

  • Beşiktaş – the center of elite living with views of the Bosphorus.
  • Nişantaşı – a district of fashionable boutiques and designer residences.
  • Sarıyer – elite villas surrounded by greenery and secluded bays.
  • Zeytinburnu – modern residential complexes with premium infrastructure.

Your new home will be where prestige, comfort and beauty are combined.

Why choose us

In our business, it’s not just square meters that matter, but also trust.

  • We work only with verified property owners and agencies in Turkey.
  • Unique offerings in the luxury real estate market.
  • A professional team to support transactions.
  • Complete protection of client interests.

Services for property owners

We also work with apartment owners, offering:

  • International marketing and effective client attraction on local and global markets.
  • Selection of tenants and buyers with high financial reliability.
  • Comprehensive transaction support and protection of owner interests.
  • Competent property management to increase capitalization.

Guarantee of transaction security

  • Thorough verification of properties for potential legal restrictions or hidden nuances.
  • Transparent rental and purchase agreements tailored to your interests.
  • Legal support and financial consultation with control over every stage of the transaction by experienced specialists.

Our experts meticulously review all documents to ensure maximum protection for you.

