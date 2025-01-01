RU
Private jet for rent in Istanbul

Choosing a private jet means choosing individuality, prestige, and an unparalleled level of service.

What we offer

We organize private flights from Istanbul for those who value convenience, efficiency, and top-tier service. With us, you can:

  • Arrange a private flight to any destination in the world from Istanbul.
  • Book corporate flights for business delegations.
  • Plan private journeys with premium service and full support.
  • Use emergency aviation services for urgent flights.

Light aircraft
Medium jets
Heavy jets and airliners
Turboprop aircraft
Request

Contact us via the website, messenger, or through a personal assistant in the mobile app.

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will clarify the details of your flight: route, date, number of passengers and special requests.

Selecting

We will select the optimal aircraft, prepare the route and coordinate all the details.

Payment

Payment is made in a secure way that is convenient for you

Advantages of working with us

Instant availability
We will arrange your flight within a few hours.
Luxury and comfort
Each aircraft is equipped according to premium class standards
Privacy
We guarantee the privacy and security of your events.
Personal service
A personal manager will accompany you at every stage of the flight organization

Crew and on-board service

Let our experienced crew turn your flight into a refined travel experience. We believe true luxury is defined by precision and discretion.

  • Experienced pilots with international licenses.
  • Exclusive catering from the best Turkish and international chefs.
  • Luxurious cabins, lounge areas, and multimedia entertainment systems.
  • First-class service throughout the flight.

Additional services

We are ready to offer:

  • VIP transfers in Maybach, Rolls-Royce, or Bentley.
  • Expedited customs and passport clearance.
  • Personalized services, including private sommeliers and onboard spa programs.

Whether it’s a water journey on a luxury yacht or traveling through the city in a premium car, we ensure top-tier service for your convenience in Turkey.

Directions and routes

You can fly anywhere with us:

  • Individual charters across Turkey and worldwide.
  • Business flights to London, Dubai, Paris, and New York.
  • Exclusive flights to elite resorts in Bodrum, Antalya, and Cappadocia.
  • Fully personalized routes tailored to your requests.

Why choose us

Our clients don’t just choose transportation — they choose confidence, prestige, and complete comfort.

  • High levels of safety and reliability.
  • Full personalization of routes and services.
  • Professional premium-class service.
  • Compliance with international aviation standards.

Safety and standards

Your peace of mind is our priority

  • All jets are certified by international aviation organizations.
  • Crews undergo regular checks and training.
  • Full control of routes, weather conditions, and aircraft technical status.

Don’t postpone luxury — book your private jet from Istanbul today and enjoy a journey without limits.

info@versently.com