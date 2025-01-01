RU
Luxury villas in Istanbul

Only the best for the discerning few. Elite villa rentals in Istanbul with a full range of premium services.

What we offer

We will help you find a villa in one of the most dynamic and historically rich cities in the world, where East meets West – Istanbul. Our villas combine modern comfort with a rich historical heritage. Our services include:

  • Rental of luxurious villas with views of the Bosphorus.
  • Sale of exclusive residences with unique Ottoman and modern styles.
  • Personalized property selection tailored to your preferences and lifestyle.
  • Full transaction support, legal assistance, and premium concierge service.

Modern villas
Modern villas
Classic residences
Classic residences
Mountain chalets
Mountain chalets
Villas with their own infrastructure
Villas with their own infrastructure

Request

Contact us via the website, phone, messengers or through a personal assistant in the Versently mobile application.

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will clarify all your wishes and suggest suitable options.

Viewing

We will arrange viewing of the villas in person or online.

Rent or purchase

For rent: we sign the contract and prepare the villa for your arrival

For purchase: we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification

Advantages of working with us

Individual approach
Individual approach
We select villas that fully meet your requirements.
Exclusive offers
Exclusive offers
Each aircraft is equipped according to premium class standards
Experience
Experience
Our team knows all the subtleties of the premium real estate market
High level of service
High level of service
From selection to check—in, we are there for you at every stage.

The best locations

We offer villas in the most sought after and luxurious locations.

  • Bebek – Elite villas with panoramic views of the Bosphorus.
  • Sariyer – Luxurious residences surrounded by forests and the coastline.
  • Üsküdar – Historic Ottoman mansions with authentic architecture.
  • Zekeriyaköy – Modern villas in prestigious gated communities.

Additional services

Exquisite details define the ultimate level of leisure:

  • Chartering boats, yachts, and jets with full crew and service.
  • Arranging live music performances and private concerts at the villa.
  • Comprehensive event planning for birthdays, anniversaries, or surprise parties.
  • Tailored private tours to the region’s cultural landmarks.

Why choose us

Luxury villa rentals are not just a service — they create lasting impressions.

  • Residences selected to suit every preference: from urban designs to mountain and seaside retreats.
  • Properties matched to your lifestyle, including meditation areas, private cinemas, or work studios.
  • Full anonymity guaranteed to respect personal privacy.
  • Comprehensive support available for family members and guests when needed.

Services for villa owners

We create tailored strategies for the successful management and sale of luxury villas – your property will be in reliable hands.

  • Promotion of luxury properties to international clients.
  • Full transaction support, including legal and tax consulting.
  • Property management – from technical maintenance to tenant search.
  • Marketing strategy for effective property sales.

Transaction security guarantee

We provide:

  • Analysis of property ownership and transaction legality.
  • Development of reliable and secure contracts with transparent terms.
  • Full support, including tax and financial consulting.
info@versently.com