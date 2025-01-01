RU
Luxury apartments in London

Our specialists are ready to find the perfect property that meets your requirements and preferences.

What we offer

We provide rental and purchase services for luxury real estate in one of the world’s most prestigious cities — London. Our services include:

  • Luxury apartments in historic districts and modern residential complexes.
  • Penthouses with panoramic views of the Thames and city landmarks.
  • Sale and rental of exclusive residences in prestigious areas.
  • Full legal support for transactions.

Modern penthouses
Luxury apartments
Villas and townhouses
Serviced apartments
Request

Contact us in any convenient way — through the website, phone, messenger or through a mobile application.

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will clarify your wishes: location, style, budget and additional requirements.

Selecting

We will select the best options and arrange viewing at a convenient time for you.

Payment

In the case of a lease, we prepare the contract, agree on all the terms and transfer the keys.

When buying, we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification and paperwork.

Advantages of working with us

Individual approach
We take every detail into account to find the perfect accommodation for you.
Exclusive portfolio
Only the best premium class properties selected according to strict criteria
Experience
Our team has deep knowledge of the real estate market
Privacy
We guarantee the privacy of all transactions and leases.

Additional services

Efficiency meets discretion. For those who need flexibility and control over their environment.

  • Investment consultations for purchasing real estate in London.
  • Access to private aviation and last-minute bookings.
  • Booking of private dinner tables in fully booked venues.
  • Networking with vetted business circles.
  • Relocation services for short-term executive stays.

The best locations

We offer apartments in the most prestigious locations

  • Mayfair – the center of luxury and elite living.
  • Chelsea – stylish residences and exclusive boutiques.
  • Kensington – prestigious townhouses and green parks.
  • Knightsbridge – apartments near Harrods and Hyde Park.

Your new home will be where prestige, comfort and beauty are combined.

Why choose us

Behind every successful choice is experience, expertise and attention to detail.

  • Access to the best luxury real estate listings on the market.
  • Rental and purchase terms tailored to the client.
  • Fast processing of requests and quick document preparation.
  • Complete legal transparency of transactions.

Services for property owners

We also work with apartment owners, offering:

  • Promotion and marketing of luxury properties on local and international markets.
  • Selection of tenants and buyers based on individual preferences and goals.
  • Full legal and administrative transaction support.
  • Property management and enhancement of its investment appeal.

Guarantee of transaction security

  • Our company conducts a detailed review of all legal aspects related to the property.
  • We draft transparent contracts to ensure the safety of your investments.
  • Our lawyers and financial experts provide full support and protect your interests.

Full legal support guarantees transparency, safety, and protection of your rights.

info@versently.com