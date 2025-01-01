RU
Private jet for rent in London

Flying on a private jet is more than transportation — it’s a lifestyle that reflects your status and taste.

What we offer

We provide private jet rental services in London for business and personal trips, ensuring the highest level of comfort and privacy. With us, you can:

  • Fly to any destination in the world from private terminals at London airports.
  • Organize corporate flights for business delegations and international meetings.
  • Plan exclusive trips with full support.
  • Use emergency aviation services for urgent flights within the UK and abroad.

Light aircraft
Medium jets
Heavy jets and airliners
Turboprop aircraft
Request

Contact us via the website, messenger, or through a personal assistant in the mobile app.

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will clarify the details of your flight: route, date, number of passengers and special requests.

Selecting

We will select the optimal aircraft, prepare the route and coordinate all the details.

Payment

Payment is made in a secure way that is convenient for you

Advantages of working with us

Instant availability
We will arrange your flight within a few hours.
Luxury and comfort
Each aircraft is equipped according to premium class standards
Privacy
We guarantee the privacy and security of your events.
Personal service
A personal manager will accompany you at every stage of the flight organization

Crew and on-board service

Onboard, you’ll be welcomed by an experienced crew ensuring a comfortable and safe flight. Personalized service and attention to detail are our standards.

  • Experienced pilots licensed for international flights.
  • Personalized service and exclusive menus from London’s top restaurants.
  • Modern multimedia zones and comfortable cabins.

Additional services

  • VIP transfers in Rolls-Royce, Bentley, or Maybach to the jet.
  • Concierge services at the airport.
  • Special requests, including personal chef services and onboard spa treatments.

We also provide luxury cars with drivers and yacht rentals in London for your convenience. Enjoy the freedom of movement with premium vehicles and luxurious yachts.

Directions and routes

You can fly anywhere with us:

  • Charter flights within the UK and Europe.
  • Long-haul flights to the USA, Asia, and the Middle East.
  • Personalized routes for private clients.
  • Exclusive destinations unavailable on commercial flights.

Why choose us

Everything we do is designed to ensure your journey is flawless from takeoff to landing.

  • Reliability and punctuality.
  • Flexibility in organizing flights.
  • Years of experience working with premium clients.
  • Time-saving through a personalized approach.

Safety and standards

Your peace of mind is our priority

  • All jets are certified by leading aviation agencies.
  • Full safety control and professional crews.
  • Continuous monitoring of weather conditions and routes.

Your time is invaluable. Let us handle every detail of your flight from London, so you can savor every moment.

info@versently.com