Luxury villas in London

Your personal oasis of style and privacy. Our villas meet the highest standards of luxurious living.

What we offer

Luxury villas in London combine classic architecture with modern amenities. Villas in prestigious areas of the British capital provide comfort, security, and privacy for the most discerning clients. Our services include:

  • Rental of luxurious residences in historic and modern districts of the capital.
  • Sale of exclusive villas with unique architecture and designer interiors.
  • Individual property selection based on your lifestyle and preferences.
  • Full transaction support, legal assistance, and personal concierge service.

Modern villas
Classic residences
Mountain chalets
Villas with their own infrastructure
Request

Contact us via the website, phone, messengers or through a personal assistant in the Versently mobile application.

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will clarify all your wishes and suggest suitable options.

Viewing

We will arrange viewing of the villas in person or online.

Rent or purchase

For rent: we sign the contract and prepare the villa for your arrival

For purchase: we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification

Advantages of working with us

Individual approach
We select villas that fully meet your requirements.
Exclusive offers
Each aircraft is equipped according to premium class standards
Experience
Our team knows all the subtleties of the premium real estate market
High level of service
From selection to check—in, we are there for you at every stage.

The best locations

We offer villas in the most sought after and luxurious locations.

  • Mayfair – Luxurious mansions in London’s most prestigious district.
  • Kensington – Elite residences near royal parks.
  • Belgravia – Unique villas with private gardens and exclusive designs.
  • Hampstead – Secluded mansions with spacious grounds and panoramic views.

Additional services

Enhance your villa experience with services that complement your lifestyle:

  • Personal fitness trainer and customized workout programs.
  • Organization of professional photoshoots within the villa interiors.
  • Exclusive reservations at private clubs, fine dining restaurants, and secluded beaches.
  • VIP transfers and helicopter charters for short-haul flights.

Why choose us

Your time is invaluable — every detail is designed so that you have nothing to worry about.

  • Full support provided, from villa selection to departure.
  • Transfers, housekeeping, catering, and additional services arranged seamlessly.
  • Rapid response to any change of plans with high-quality alternatives.
  • Every villa meets strict standards of safety, privacy, and aesthetics.

Services for villa owners

Luxury real estate requires professional management and precise market positioning. We help you find reliable tenants or buyers and ensure the legal security of every transaction.

  • Promotion of properties to international investors and tenants.
  • Full transaction support, including legal and tax consulting.
  • Property management – from technical maintenance to tenant search.
  • Marketing strategy for effective property sales.

Transaction security guarantee

We provide:

  • Comprehensive legal property checks before the transaction.
  • Transparent and clear purchase and rental terms.
  • Full transaction support by professional lawyers and consultants.
info@versently.com