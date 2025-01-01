RU
Luxury yachts for rent in London

Renting a luxury yacht in the capital of the United Kingdom is a unique opportunity to enjoy views of legendary landmarks in comfort and privacy.

What we offer

We provide luxury yacht rentals for various events, including private cruises, corporate meetings, and exclusive parties. Our collection includes yachts that cater to even the most discerning tastes.

  • Refined river cruises with the perfect balance of speed and comfort. Effortlessly explore London’s most scenic views from the water.
  • Romantic evenings on the water, enhanced by a gentle breeze and stunning city views.
  • The perfect venue for upscale events and private celebrations. Spacious interiors comfortably accommodate larger groups.
  • The highest level of comfort and service. These yachts offer all amenities, including luxurious cabins and relaxation areas.
  • Uncompromising comfort and service at sea. Each yacht is equipped with luxurious cabins, elegant lounges, and full onboard amenities.

Motor yachts
Sailing yachts
Catamarans
Luxury megayachts
Request

You leave a request on the website, call us or contact us via messenger.

Personal manager will help you

A personal manager helps you choose the right yacht, taking into account your requests, the number of guests and the purpose of the rental.

Coordinate

We coordinate the route, on-board services and additional options (catering, music, decor)

Payment

Payment is available online or offline, and all details are confirmed in a form that is convenient for you.

Advantages of working with us

Exclusive yacht fleet
Only the best and modern premium class yachts
High level of service
Our team ensures a personal approach and professionalism at every stage.
Complete confidentiality
We guarantee the privacy and security of your events.
Individual routes
We design trips that match your desires.

Crew and on-board service

Our professional team will provide impeccable service and comfort onboard. Every crew member undergoes rigorous training and is ready to meet any of your needs, ensuring your time on the water is as enjoyable as possible.

Additional services

To make your event even more unforgettable, we offer exclusive onboard services:

  • Catering from London’s finest restaurants.
  • Live music, DJs, and photo/video services.
  • Yacht decoration tailored to the theme of your event.
  • Arranging a transfer to the yacht in luxury cars

Routes and destinations

Your cruise can include the most scenic and iconic locations in London:

  • Tower Bridge and Westminster – the historic heart of the city.
  • Royal-themed routes – Buckingham Palace, the Tower of London, and other iconic landmarks.
  • Waterfront parties – watch the sunset with a glass of champagne, enjoying the view of London at night.

Yachts for special occasions

Our yachts are perfect for any celebration or business event:

  • Corporate parties and business presentations.
  • Romantic dates and weddings.
  • VIP receptions and private parties.

Renting a luxury yacht in London is an opportunity to enjoy exclusive leisure surrounded by the city’s best views. Treat yourself and your guests to a unique experience that will be remembered for a long time. Contact us and book your yacht today.

