Luxury apartments in Los Angeles

We provide premium-class apartments for rent and purchase in the most desirable neighborhoods.

What we offer

Immerse yourself in the world of luxury with our exclusive real estate offerings in the global film capital – Los Angeles. Our specialists will help you choose the perfect option that meets your expectations. Our Services Include:

  • Luxurious residences with panoramic views of the city and ocean.
  • Penthouses with private pools and spacious terraces.
  • Sale and rental of exclusive villas and mansions in the best areas of Los Angeles.
  • Comprehensive legal support for transactions.

Modern penthouses
Luxury apartments
Villas and townhouses
Serviced apartments
Request

Contact us in any convenient way — through the website, phone, messenger or through a mobile application.

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will clarify your wishes: location, style, budget and additional requirements.

Selecting

We will select the best options and arrange viewing at a convenient time for you.

Payment

In the case of a lease, we prepare the contract, agree on all the terms and transfer the keys.

When buying, we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification and paperwork.

Advantages of working with us

Individual approach
We take every detail into account to find the perfect accommodation for you.
Exclusive portfolio
Only the best premium class properties selected according to strict criteria
Experience
Our team has deep knowledge of the real estate market
Privacy
We guarantee the privacy of all transactions and leases.

Additional services

We understand the rhythm of business travel. Our services are designed to help you stay sharp and focused.

  • Quiet zones and workspace setup in your apartment.
  • Corporate concierge for reservations and meetings.
  • Premium coffee, bar, and cigar setup in-residence.
  • Investment consultations on the California real estate market.

The best locations

We offer apartments in the most prestigious locations

  • Beverly Hills – luxurious mansions and villas with private gardens.
  • Hollywood Hills – exclusive apartments with panoramic views.
  • Malibu – secluded residences on the coastline.
  • Downtown LA – modern penthouses in the heart of the city.

Your new home will be where prestige, comfort and beauty are combined.

Why choose us

We are able to combine flexibility of terms and conditions with clear fulfillment of obligations.

  • We work only with reliable partners, offering verified luxury real estate in Los Angeles.
  • Rental and purchase terms are tailored to the individual needs of each client.
  • Transactions are completed as quickly as possible thanks to the coordinated work of our expert team.
  • We guarantee complete confidentiality and protection of your personal data at all stages of cooperation.

Services for property owners

We also work with apartment owners, offering:

  • Promotion of luxury real estate on the U.S. and international markets.
  • Finding reliable and affluent tenants and buyers.
  • Comprehensive legal support for transactions and protection of your interests.
  • Property management to enhance its investment appeal.

Guarantee of transaction security

  • Full transparency of all documents and reliable contracts.
  • Preparation and control of agreements for compliance with legislation.
  • Professional protection of your interests by experienced lawyers and financial consultants.

With our support, transactions are flawless, and all documents comply with strict legal standards.

info@versently.com