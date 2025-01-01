RU
Luxury cars for rent in Los Angeles

Renting a luxury car will highlight your prestige and provide maximum enjoyment during your travels.

What we offer

Los Angeles is a city where style, comfort, and status play a key role. Whether it’s a business meeting, a social event, or simply the desire to enjoy a luxurious drive through California Our goal is to make your journey as comfortable and impressive as possible.

  • For those who want to feel the adrenaline and power: Ferrari 812 Superfast, Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, McLaren 765LT.
  • The perfect choice for business trips and important events: Rolls-Royce Ghost, Bentley Flying Spur, Mercedes-Maybach S680.
  • Comfort and safety at the highest level: Cadillac Escalade, Range Rover SV Autobiography, Bentley Bentayga.
  • Maximum convenience and prestige: Rolls-Royce Cullinan, limousines for Hollywood social events.

Supercars
Business class
Premium class SUVs
Personal driver
Contact us in any convenient way

Through a website, phone or messenger, or in a mobile application through a personal Lifestyle manager

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will help you choose the perfect car considering your wishes and the purpose of the rental

Delivery

We will deliver the car to a place convenient for you, be it your home, office or airport.

Payment

Payment is possible online or upon receipt of the car, as well as through secure payment systems.

Advantages of working with us

Exclusive car selection
Only the best luxury and sports car models available on the market.
Experience
Our team has been successfully working with premium segment clients for over 5 years.
Reliability
All cars undergo regular maintenance and are served in perfect condition.
Confidentiality
Your data and requests are processed with maximum privacy.

Services with a driver

If you need not just a car but impeccable service, choose a chauffeur-driven rental. Our professional drivers are well-versed in the city and know private entrances to major events like the Oscars and Grammys.

Additional services

We are ready to offer:

  • Custom routes along the Pacific Coast Highway and Napa Valley wineries.
  • VIP security and escort – safety at the highest level.
  • Car rentals for filming, photoshoots, and movie production.

Guarantee of your comfort and safety

Every vehicle in our fleet undergoes thorough inspections before each trip, and our drivers are trained to the highest service standards. Your comfort, safety, and satisfaction are our top priorities.

Rent for special occasions

  • Premieres and red carpets – be the center of attention.
  • Business meetings in Los Angeles’ elite neighborhoods – emphasize your status.
  • Private VIP tours along the California coast – enjoy the journey without the hassle.

Don’t miss the chance to make your stay in Los Angeles unforgettable with a premium car rental. We’re ready to help you create unique moments that will last a lifetime.

info@versently.com