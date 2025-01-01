RU
Luxury villas in Los Angeles

Exceptional spaces for living and leisure. Villas where every moment becomes an art of pure enjoyment.

What we offer

Los Angeles is renowned for its luxurious villas located in prime areas such as Beverly Hills and Malibu. We will find a residence for you where privacy meets the unparalleled opportunities of the metropolis. Our services include:

  • Rental of luxurious villas with panoramic views of the Hollywood Hills and the ocean.
  • Sale of exclusive residences with ultra-modern design and premium amenities.
  • Personalized property selection tailored to your lifestyle and investment preferences.
  • Full transaction support, legal assistance, and concierge service.

Modern villas
Classic residences
Mountain chalets
Villas with their own infrastructure
Request

Contact us via the website, phone, messengers or through a personal assistant in the Versently mobile application.

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will clarify all your wishes and suggest suitable options.

Viewing

We will arrange viewing of the villas in person or online.

Rent or purchase

For rent: we sign the contract and prepare the villa for your arrival

For purchase: we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification

Advantages of working with us

Individual approach
Individual approach
We select villas that fully meet your requirements.
Exclusive offers
Exclusive offers
Each aircraft is equipped according to premium class standards
Experience
Experience
Our team knows all the subtleties of the premium real estate market
High level of service
High level of service
From selection to check—in, we are there for you at every stage.

The best locations

We offer villas in the most sought after and luxurious locations.

  • Beverly Hills – Elite residences with spacious plots and private gardens.
  • Hollywood Hills – Luxurious villas with stunning views of Los Angeles.
  • Malibu – Exclusive mansions with private beach access.
  • Bel Air – Secluded villas with top-tier amenities and 24/7 security.

Additional services

Emotions, impressions, and comfort — that's what comes with your villa experience.

  • Private beach rentals and exclusive venues for events.
  • Tailored recommendations for the finest restaurants and bars in the region.
  • 24/7 technical support for all rental properties.
  • Concierge packages with VIP access to cultural events.

Why choose us

Rental experiences worth sharing with friends.

  • Properties where every element is designed to create mood and comfort.
  • Clients receive more: complimentary services, bonuses, and personalized offers.
  • Fast, reliable, and precise service to save your valuable time.
  • Optional service packages: sports, wellness, cultural activities, and leisure.

Services for villa owners

Owning a luxury villa is not just prestigious but also a responsibility. We will handle all aspects of management, from tenant search to legal transaction support.

  • Promotion of luxury properties to international clients.
  • Full transaction support, including legal and tax consulting.
  • Property management – from technical maintenance to tenant search.
  • Marketing strategy for effective property sales.

Transaction security guarantee

We provide:

  • Thorough analysis of all legal property documents.
  • Transaction execution in compliance with all legal norms.
  • Comprehensive legal and financial support.
