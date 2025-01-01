RU
Private jet for rent in Madrid

Chartering a private jet opens the door to a world where time bends to your will and comfort is the standard.

What we offer

Individual aviation solutions: private jet rentals in Madrid for any route, guaranteeing luxury, convenience, and privacy. With us, you can:

  • Organize a flight to any destination in the world from Spain’s capital.
  • Book corporate flights for top executives and delegations.
  • Plan private flights with maximum comfort.
  • Use emergency aviation services for urgent flights.

Light aircraft
Medium jets
Heavy jets and airliners
Turboprop aircraft
Request

Contact us via the website, messenger, or through a personal assistant in the mobile app.

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will clarify the details of your flight: route, date, number of passengers and special requests.

Selecting

We will select the optimal aircraft, prepare the route and coordinate all the details.

Payment

Payment is made in a secure way that is convenient for you

Advantages of working with us

Instant availability
We will arrange your flight within a few hours.
Luxury and comfort
Each aircraft is equipped according to premium class standards
Privacy
We guarantee the privacy and security of your events.
Personal service
A personal manager will accompany you at every stage of the flight organization

Crew and on-board service

Our pilots have thousands of flight hours, and flight attendants undergo rigorous training at the world’s best aviation schools. Your flight is in reliable hands.

  • Experienced pilots with international training.
  • Personalized menus from Spain’s top restaurants.
  • Luxurious lounge areas, multimedia entertainment, and comfortable sleeping zones.

Additional services

  • VIP transfers in Rolls-Royce, Bentley, or Porsche.
  • Expedited airport clearance and customs procedures.
  • Special requests, including private sommeliers and onboard spa services.
  • Special flights for animals

We also offer luxury car and yacht rentals in Spain, providing comprehensive VIP services. We ensure impeccable service and a personalized approach for every client.

Directions and routes

You can fly anywhere with us:

  • Private charters across Europe and worldwide.
  • Business flights to London, Paris, New York, and Dubai.
  • Custom routes tailored to your requests.
  • Flights to exclusive Spanish resorts, including Mallorca and Ibiza.

Why choose us

Every flight is a mission to deliver comfort, safety, and exceptional service at every step.

  • Impeccable reputation in the elite aviation industry.
  • Full personalization of every route.
  • Flexibility and confidentiality in organizing flights.
  • The highest standards of safety and comfort.

Safety and standards

Your peace of mind is our priority

  • All jets are certified by leading aviation agencies.
  • Full control of routes, weather conditions, and aircraft technical status.
  • High safety standards and regular crew training.

Premium travel begins with the first step — reach out to book your private jet from Madrid.

info@versently.com