RU
фон

Luxury villas in Madrid

Welcome to a world of luxury and seclusion. We offer the finest villas in Madrid for those who value impeccable comfort and top-tier service.

What we offer

Luxury villas in Madrid are spacious residences in the best districts of the Spanish capital. We offer properties with exclusive interiors, pools, and panoramic terraces that reflect the high status of their owners. Our services include:

  • Rental of luxurious residences in historic districts and prestigious suburbs.
  • Sale of exclusive villas with unique architecture and modern design.
  • Individual property selection tailored to your preferences and lifestyle.
  • Full transaction support, legal assistance, and premium concierge service.

Modern villas
Modern villas
Classic residences
Classic residences
Mountain chalets
Mountain chalets
Villas with their own infrastructure
Villas with their own infrastructure

Request

Contact us via the website, phone, messengers or through a personal assistant in the Versently mobile application.

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will clarify all your wishes and suggest suitable options.

Viewing

We will arrange viewing of the villas in person or online.

Rent or purchase

For rent: we sign the contract and prepare the villa for your arrival

For purchase: we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification

Advantages of working with us

Individual approach
Individual approach
We select villas that fully meet your requirements.
Exclusive offers
Exclusive offers
Each aircraft is equipped according to premium class standards
Experience
Experience
Our team knows all the subtleties of the premium real estate market
High level of service
High level of service
From selection to check—in, we are there for you at every stage.

The best locations

We offer villas in the most sought after and luxurious locations.

  • La Moraleja – Prestigious district with elite villas and private parks.
  • Salamanca – Exclusive mansions in the heart of Madrid.
  • Pozuelo de Alarcón – Elite countryside residences surrounded by nature.
  • Aravaca – Luxurious villas with panoramic terraces and pools.

Additional services

Trust us to make your stay truly unforgettable:

  • Private sommelier services and curated wine and gastronomy tasting evenings.
  • Full technical support for business events and conferences.
  • Personal security services and customized villa security systems.
  • 24/7 manager support for any inquiries.

Why choose us

A premium service where the atmosphere matters just as much as the walls.

  • In-depth consultations covering property features, neighborhood, and infrastructure.
  • Commitment to excellence: most clients return or refer friends.
  • Adherence to international standards of client service — fast, precise, courteous.
  • Villas maintained in immaculate condition by professional property managers.

Services for villa owners

We handle all matters related to the maintenance, sale, and rental of your villa to ensure it generates maximum profit and retains its value.

  • Promotion of luxury properties to international clients.
  • Full transaction support, including legal and tax consulting.
  • Property management – from technical maintenance to tenant search.
  • Marketing strategy for effective property sales.

Transaction security guarantee

We provide:

  • Legal property expertise before purchase or rental.
  • Ensuring full transparency of all financial transactions.
  • Guarantee of legal protection for your interests.
info@versently.com