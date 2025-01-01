RU
Private jet for rent in Milan

Premium flights for those who pursue perfection in every detail of their journey.

What we offer

We provide private jet rental services in Milan for business meetings and luxurious travel, ensuring a personalized approach from selecting the aircraft to VIP service at the airport and onboard. With us, you can:

  • Arrange a flight to any destination in the world with premium service.
  • Book corporate charter flights for delegations and VIP clients.
  • Plan private journeys with exclusive service.
  • Use emergency aviation services for urgent flights.

Light aircraft
Medium jets
Heavy jets and airliners
Turboprop aircraft
Request

Contact us via the website, messenger, or through a personal assistant in the mobile app.

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will clarify the details of your flight: route, date, number of passengers and special requests.

Selecting

We will select the optimal aircraft, prepare the route and coordinate all the details.

Payment

Payment is made in a secure way that is convenient for you

Advantages of working with us

Instant availability
We will arrange your flight within a few hours.
Luxury and comfort
Each aircraft is equipped according to premium class standards
Privacy
We guarantee the privacy and security of your events.
Personal service
A personal manager will accompany you at every stage of the flight organization

Crew and on-board service

During the flight, a professional team ensures a high level of onboard service.

  • Experienced pilots with international certification.
  • Personalized menus from Italy’s best restaurants.
  • Spacious lounge areas, multimedia entertainment, and private cabins.

Additional services

  • VIP transfers in Ferrari, Lamborghini, or Rolls-Royce.
  • Expedited passport and customs clearance.
  • Special requests, including private sommeliers and onboard spa programs.
  • Special flights for animals

We also offer the perfect solution for your transportation needs—luxury car rentals in Milan. Enjoy a level of comfort worthy of your status.

Directions and routes

You can fly anywhere with us:

  • Individual charter flights across Europe and worldwide.
  • Business flights to London, Paris, Dubai, and New York.
  • Exclusive routes to the best ski resorts in the Alps.
  • Fully personalized routes tailored to your requests.

Why choose us

Our reputation is built on trust, precision, and the flawless execution of every client’s request.

  • Guaranteed reliability and punctuality.
  • Full personalization of routes and services.
  • High levels of safety and first-class service.
  • Compliance with international aviation standards.

Safety and standards

Your peace of mind is our priority

  • All jets are certified by international aviation agencies.
  • Crews undergo regular training and checks.
  • Full control of routes, weather conditions, and aircraft technical status.

Comfort, safety, and a bespoke experience — all await you aboard your private jet from Milan.

