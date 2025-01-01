RU
##

Your assistant in creating stylish leisure in Moscow

Model guides for your pleasant company, personal chauffeurs with premium cars, and the best locations in the city

Absolute Satisfaction with Services which Manage Every Detail

Find all of the pieces of your enjoyment in one place

Experienced Companions

Versently's multi-talented guides bring cultural elements and creativity to your vacation for an unforgettable experience. With their emotional intelligence and engaging dialogue skills, you'll feel fully immersed and comfortable.

Top-Rated Locations

Explore the city's best dining and cultural spots, including Michelin-starred restaurants, from our carefully curated selection. Tailored to a variety of interests, our offerings ensure there's something for everyone and will go beyond your expectations.

Luxury Cars

Our team of courteous and experienced professionals will ensure that every detail is meticulously planned, guaranteeing an enjoyable and stress-free trip. Experience luxurious transportation with our vehicles that offer unparalleled comfort and luxury.

Explore

Your time, Your moments, Our priority

Perfect matches
Meet people who interest you, tag their expertise and areas of interest, and discover your ideal connections.
Total flexibility
Coordinate a convenient time with your companion, and we'll seamlessly adjust all other services to fit your schedule.
Fully customizable
Create your perfect combination by choosing the ideal car,someone to share your interests with, and a place to go thatfits your current mood.
Safety first
We carefully select companions and drivers to ensure they are among the most experienced and proficient in their field, and securely encrypt all of your data to protect it.
Unlimited support
Get access to a personal manager so you can delegate tasks with confidence that they will be done right. Rest assured that your assistant will always deliver exceptional service.

Experience the Highest Level of Comfort with Versently

Select your desired tour and duration

Select a guide based on your interests

Select the locations you want to explore

Choose a subscription and complete payment to unlock chat access with your guide

Chat with your guide to coordinate and arrange the details of your trip

Expect your driver and guide to arrive at the agreed location and time

Discover Enhanced Freedom with Your Personal Lifestyle Manager

Seamlessly combines premium concierge services with personalmanager support to ensure all your needs are expertly addressed

Second Citizenship
Renting and Booking
Shopping Assistance
Business Solutions
Entertainment and VIP Events
Rent and purchase of exclusive real estate
Property Management and Investing
Luxury apartments, villas and chalets for sale

Rent of unique facilities for short and long term

Our Customers Who Have Already Realized their Wishes

4.9
Based on 179 reviews
bay

Decided to subscribe for a month to start with. I booked a Mercedes and a guide - it was amazing and very easy! Everything was organised perfectly, I felt like a star)

Amina Timurovna

I love it. Incredible experience with Versently! In Abu Dhabi, we visited several museums and made a stop at a luxurious restaurant. Everything was perfectly organized, from transportation to reservations. Special thanks to our guide, who made the tour not only informative but also very entertaining.

Dema Second

I ve been using the app for a couple of months now, and it truly makes life easier. In the UAE, we organized a tour of the best beach clubs in Dubai. I booked a yacht rental through the app, and it was an unforgettable adventure . The guide showed us hidden gems of the city that we would never have found on our own. Great service, highly recommend!

Andrew

I flew to Dubai alone for the first time, knowing nothing, no place to eat, no place to hang out, a good friend advised this application in just 10 minutes I made myself a vacation plan in the pleasant company of a guide. The selection of establishments, the punctuality of the driver and the education of the guide impressed me, thank you!

info@versently.com