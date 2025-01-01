RU
Luxury apartments in Moscow

We provide exclusive apartments for rent and sale in the most prestigious locations.

What we offer

We provide exclusive apartments for rent and purchase in the most prestigious areas of Moscow. Welcome to the world of luxury real estate. With us, you will receive:

  • Rental of luxury apartments for short-term and long-term stays.
  • Purchase of elite properties in central Moscow and the best residential complexes.
  • Personalized selection of housing tailored to your style and requirements.
  • Full legal support for transactions to ensure your safety.

Modern penthouses
Luxury apartments
Villas and townhouses
Serviced apartments
Request

Contact us in any convenient way — through the website, phone, messenger or through a mobile application.

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will clarify your wishes: location, style, budget and additional requirements.

Selecting

We will select the best options and arrange viewing at a convenient time for you.

Payment

In the case of a lease, we prepare the contract, agree on all the terms and transfer the keys.

When buying, we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification and paperwork.

Advantages of working with us

Individual approach
We take every detail into account to find the perfect accommodation for you.
Exclusive portfolio
Only the best premium class properties selected according to strict criteria
Experience
Our team has deep knowledge of the real estate market
Privacy
We guarantee the privacy of all transactions and leases.

Additional services

We provide a wide range of additional services

  • Interior design and renovation for turnkey purchases.
  • Organization of VIP transfers and concierge services.
  • Rental of luxury cars and yachts for your travels.
  • Investment consultations for acquiring real estate as an asset.

The best locations

We offer apartments in the most prestigious locations

  • Central districts of Moscow: Ostozhenka, Arbat, Presnensky District.
  • Gated elite complexes with developed infrastructure.
  • Mansions in Barvikha, Zhukovka, and along Rublyovo-Uspenskoye Highway.

Your new home will be where prestige, comfort and beauty are combined.

Why choose us

We are chosen by those who value reliability, speed and a professional approach.

  • Long-term partnerships with leading developers and owners of luxury real estate.
  • Flexible rental and purchase terms tailored to client needs.
  • Fast service—quick selection and transaction completion.
  • Complete confidentiality of your data and transactions.

Services for property owners

We also work with apartment owners, offering:

  • Professional photography and promotion of properties.
  • Finding reliable tenants or buyers.
  • Property management to increase profitability.
  • Full legal support for transactions.

Guarantee of transaction security

  • Verification of properties for legal clarity.
  • Transparent rental and purchase agreements.
  • Full transaction support by our legal team.

We ensure the reliability of every transaction, eliminating any legal risks and financial surprises.

