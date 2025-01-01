RU
Luxury cars for rent in Moscow

Renting exclusive cars allows you to emphasize a high standard of living, make an impression, and ensure premium travel conditions. Don’t miss the chance to stand out from the crowd – contact us today.

What we offer

We provide exclusive cars for various purposes: business meetings, transfers, wedding processions, photoshoots, and other special events. Our fleet includes only premium models, perfectly suited for those who value comfort, style, and high-quality service.

  • For speed and power enthusiasts: Lamborghini Aventador, Ferrari 488, McLaren 720S.
  • For those who value their status: Mercedes-Benz S-Class, BMW 7 Series, Audi A8.
  • For comfort and off-road capability: Range Rover Autobiography, Bentley Bentayga, Porsche Cayenne Turbo.
  • For those who appreciate impeccable service and luxury trips: Rolls-Royce Phantom, Mercedes-Maybach S650, Executive-class limousines.

Supercars
Business class
Premium class SUVs
Personal driver
Contact us in any convenient way

Through a website, phone or messenger, or in a mobile application through a personal Lifestyle manager

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will help you choose the perfect car considering your wishes and the purpose of the rental

Delivery

We will deliver the car to a place convenient for you, be it your home, office or airport.

Payment

Payment is possible online or upon receipt of the car, as well as through secure payment systems.

Advantages of working with us

Exclusive car selection
Only the best luxury and sports car models available on the market.
Experience
Our team has been successfully working with premium segment clients for over 5 years.
Reliability
All cars undergo regular maintenance and are served in perfect condition.
Confidentiality
Your data and requests are processed with maximum privacy.

Services with a driver

For maximum convenience, we offer car rentals with professional chauffeurs. Our drivers:

  • Have many years of experience.
  • Are well-acquainted with Moscow and choose the best routes.
  • Are trained in premium service and adhere to etiquette.

Additional services

We are ready to offer:

  • Car decoration for weddings and celebrations.
  • VIP airport pickup with a personalized nameplate.
  • Long-term rentals with special conditions.
  • VIP security services for complete safety.

Guarantee of your comfort and safety

Every car undergoes a detailed technical inspection before delivery. We guarantee:

  • Impeccable car condition.
  • Timely delivery.
  • Insurance and complete trip safety.

Rent for special occasions

We provide cars for any event:

  • Wedding processions – make your wedding day even more luxurious.
  • Business meetings – emphasize your status and make an impression.
  • Romantic dates – surprise your loved one with a premium car.
  • Film and photo shoots – unique shots with exclusive cars.
info@versently.com