Luxury apartments in New York

Our offerings cater to the most refined tastes and ensure your comfort.

What we offer

We provide a wide range of luxury real estate for rent and purchase in one of the world’s most prestigious metropolises — New York. Our services include:

  • Luxury residences with panoramic views of Manhattan.
  • Penthouses with terraces and pools in the city’s best skyscrapers.
  • Sale and rental of exclusive apartments in iconic residential complexes.
  • Full legal support for transactions.

Modern penthouses
Luxury apartments
Villas and townhouses
Serviced apartments
Request

Contact us in any convenient way — through the website, phone, messenger or through a mobile application.

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will clarify your wishes: location, style, budget and additional requirements.

Selecting

We will select the best options and arrange viewing at a convenient time for you.

Payment

In the case of a lease, we prepare the contract, agree on all the terms and transfer the keys.

When buying, we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification and paperwork.

Advantages of working with us

Individual approach
We take every detail into account to find the perfect accommodation for you.
Exclusive portfolio
Only the best premium class properties selected according to strict criteria
Experience
Our team has deep knowledge of the real estate market
Privacy
We guarantee the privacy of all transactions and leases.

Additional services

Let us take care of everything so you can enjoy your time to the fullest. Every service is designed to meet the highest expectations.

  • Airport transfers and luxury chauffeur services.
  • Reservations at Michelin-starred restaurants.
  • Event planning and private party coordination.
  • Access to exclusive members-only clubs.
  • Investment consultations on the US real estate market.

The best locations

We offer apartments in the most prestigious locations

  • Central Park – luxury apartments with views of the park.
  • Tribeca – elite residences in one of the most prestigious districts.
  • Upper East Side – historic townhouses and exclusive residential complexes.
  • Hudson Yards – modern skyscrapers with premium living conditions.

Your new home will be where prestige, comfort and beauty are combined.

Why choose us

Luxury real estate requires a luxury approach – and we provide it.

  • Only luxury real estate from verified US agencies and developers.
  • Transparent transaction terms with no hidden fees.
  • Fast client service and flexible transaction terms.
  • Protection of personal data and confidentiality.

Services for property owners

We also work with apartment owners, offering:

  • Global promotion of luxury properties on American and international markets.
  • Selection of reliable tenants and buyers.
  • Full legal support to ensure transaction safety.
  • Property management and enhancement of its investment appeal.

Guarantee of transaction security

  • Comprehensive legal analysis of properties before signing contracts, eliminating risks for clients.
  • Drafting rental and purchase agreements in full compliance with local and international laws.
  • Personal transaction support by professional lawyers and real estate experts.

We work only with reliable legal and financial partners to ensure every transaction is safe.

