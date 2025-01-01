RU
Luxury cars for rent in New York

City where dreams come true. With its dazzling skyscrapers, endless energy, and infinite opportunities, renting a premium car here is not just a convenience but a true lifestyle statement.

What we offer

By renting a luxury car, you get:

  • Prestige and status – the perfect option for business meetings in the city’s most prestigious areas.
  • Maximum comfort – first-class materials, thoughtful ergonomics, a quiet cabin, and a smooth ride.
  • Modern technology – adaptive control systems, advanced safety features, and state-of-the-art multimedia.
  • Freedom of movement – forget about taxis and public transport, and enjoy the freedom to explore the metropolis.

Supercars
Business class
Premium class SUVs
Personal driver
Contact us in any convenient way

Through a website, phone or messenger, or in a mobile application through a personal Lifestyle manager

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will help you choose the perfect car considering your wishes and the purpose of the rental

Delivery

We will deliver the car to a place convenient for you, be it your home, office or airport.

Payment

Payment is possible online or upon receipt of the car, as well as through secure payment systems.

Advantages of working with us

Exclusive car selection
Only the best luxury and sports car models available on the market.
Experience
Our team has been successfully working with premium segment clients for over 5 years.
Reliability
All cars undergo regular maintenance and are served in perfect condition.
Confidentiality
Your data and requests are processed with maximum privacy.

Services with a driver

In a metropolis where time is one of the most valuable resources, renting a car with a driver allows you to enjoy the city without fuss.

  • Professional drivers with excellent knowledge of New York streets will help you avoid traffic jams and choose the best route.
  • The service is especially convenient for business visits, attending social events or comfortable shopping on Fifth Avenue.
  • Transfers from JFK, LaGuardia or Newark airports can be arranged - with attention to detail and your schedule.

Additional services

We offer not just car rentals but also accompanying VIP services:

  • Personal chauffeur for shopping on Fifth Avenue, comfortable rides, and transfers to elite locations.
  • Airport transfers to JFK, LaGuardia, Newark, and trips to the financial hub of Wall Street.
  • VIP security and escort – additional safety for high-profile clients.
  • Cars for filming and exclusive events.

Guarantee of your comfort and safety

We meticulously maintain our vehicles:

  • Regular technical inspections – every car is checked before being delivered to the client.
  • Perfect condition – clean interiors, a full tank, and no defects.
  • Comprehensive insurance – protection against unforeseen situations on the road.

Rent for special occasions

  • Evening rides through Times Square and Broadway.
  • Business meetings and corporate events.
  • VIP trips to The Hamptons, Long Island, and other elite destinations.

Renting a premium car in New York is not just a way to get around but an opportunity to enjoy comfort, safety, and top-tier service. Whatever the purpose of your trip, a luxury car will highlight your status and leave you with unforgettable impressions.

