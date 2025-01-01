RU
Luxury apartments in Rome

Our properties combine modern design, high-class amenities, and prime locations, ensuring an unparalleled standard of living.

What we offer

We offer luxury apartments for rent and sale in one of the world’s most beautiful and historically significant cities — Rome. Our services include:

  • Luxury apartments in historic palazzos with unique architecture.
  • Penthouses with terraces and panoramic views of the Colosseum and Vatican.
  • Sale and rental of elite residences in the city’s most prestigious areas.
  • Full legal support for transactions.

Modern penthouses
Luxury apartments
Villas and townhouses
Serviced apartments
Request

Contact us in any convenient way — through the website, phone, messenger or through a mobile application.

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will clarify your wishes: location, style, budget and additional requirements.

Selecting

We will select the best options and arrange viewing at a convenient time for you.

Payment

In the case of a lease, we prepare the contract, agree on all the terms and transfer the keys.

When buying, we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification and paperwork.

Advantages of working with us

Individual approach
We take every detail into account to find the perfect accommodation for you.
Exclusive portfolio
Only the best premium class properties selected according to strict criteria
Experience
Our team has deep knowledge of the real estate market
Privacy
We guarantee the privacy of all transactions and leases.

Additional services

Stay inspired and effortlessly cared for. Our additional services bring seamless luxury to your everyday life.

  • Curation of cultural programs and private tours.
  • In-home sommelier and wine tastings.
  • Luxury car rental with delivery to your door.
  • VIP access to galleries, shows, and events.
  • Investment consultations for real estate in Rome.

The best locations

We offer apartments in the most prestigious locations

  • Central Rome – Spanish Steps, Via Veneto, Campo de' Fiori.
  • Trastevere – a historic district with traditional Italian mansions.
  • Rome’s suburbs – elite villas in Olgiata and Appia Antica.
  • Vatican – prestigious apartments near the world’s most famous landmarks.

Your new home will be where prestige, comfort and beauty are combined.

Why choose us

We work so that every client is satisfied with the result.

  • Long-term partnerships with reliable real estate market players.
  • Personalized terms for rentals and purchases.
  • Full transaction support—from selection to contract signing.
  • Guaranteed safety and confidentiality.

Services for property owners

We also work with apartment owners, offering:

  • Listing and promotion of properties on the international market.
  • Careful selection of tenants and buyers based on reliability.
  • Full legal control of transactions at every stage.
  • Enhancing profitability and liquidity of properties.

Guarantee of transaction security

  • We ensure absolute transparency of transactions through detailed analysis of all legal documents.
  • We guarantee reliable contracts, eliminating any potential disputes.
  • A team of experienced lawyers and financial analysts supports you from start to finish.

All procedures comply with international standards, making the process safe and predictable.

info@versently.com