Private air travel is the perfect solution for those who value efficiency and absolute comfort.
What we offer
We provide premium charter flights from Saint Petersburg for business and private clients. Renting a private jet allows you to:
Contact us via the website, messenger, or through a personal assistant in the mobile app.
Your personal manager will clarify the details of your flight: route, date, number of passengers and special requests.
We will select the optimal aircraft, prepare the route and coordinate all the details.
Payment is made in a secure way that is convenient for you
Advantages of working with us
Crew and on-board service
Your comfort is our priority. Onboard, you’ll be served by a highly qualified crew trained in VIP aviation. We create an atmosphere of luxury and coziness on every flight.
Additional services
We also offer exclusive yacht and luxury car rentals with drivers to make your travel comfortable and prestigious. Your convenience and high level of service are our priorities.
Directions and routes
You can fly anywhere with us:
Why choose us
A private flight is more than just travel. It’s an experience that should be nothing short of perfect.
Safety and standards
Your peace of mind is our priority.
Premium service and personalized care await you with every private jet charter from Saint Petersburg.