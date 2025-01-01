RU
Private jet for rent in Saint Petersburg

Private air travel is the perfect solution for those who value efficiency and absolute comfort.

What we offer

We provide premium charter flights from Saint Petersburg for business and private clients. Renting a private jet allows you to:

  • Fly to any city in the world without waiting or delays.
  • Hold business meetings in the air or relax with maximum comfort.
  • Use the private terminal at Pulkovo-3 for fast and discreet service.

Light aircraft
Light aircraft
Medium jets
Medium jets
Heavy jets and airliners
Heavy jets and airliners
Turboprop aircraft
Turboprop aircraft

Request

Contact us via the website, messenger, or through a personal assistant in the mobile app.

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will clarify the details of your flight: route, date, number of passengers and special requests.

Selecting

We will select the optimal aircraft, prepare the route and coordinate all the details.

Payment

Payment is made in a secure way that is convenient for you

Advantages of working with us

Instant availability
Instant availability
We will arrange your flight within a few hours.
Luxury and comfort
Luxury and comfort
Each aircraft is equipped according to premium class standards
Privacy
Privacy
We guarantee the privacy and security of your events.
Personal service
Personal service
A personal manager will accompany you at every stage of the flight organization

Crew and on-board service

Your comfort is our priority. Onboard, you’ll be served by a highly qualified crew trained in VIP aviation. We create an atmosphere of luxury and coziness on every flight.

  • Highly skilled pilots with international experience.
  • Personalized service: exclusive catering and onboard entertainment.
  • The option to rent a jet with a personal flight attendant.

Additional services

  • Transfers to the airport in luxury vehicles.
  • Organization of business meetings in the air.
  • Personalized concierge services.

We also offer exclusive yacht and luxury car rentals with drivers to make your travel comfortable and prestigious. Your convenience and high level of service are our priorities.

Directions and routes

You can fly anywhere with us:

  • Charter flights across Russia, Europe, and Asia.
  • Corporate flights to Dubai, London, Paris, and New York.
  • Exclusive routes tailored to individual requests.

Why choose us

A private flight is more than just travel. It’s an experience that should be nothing short of perfect.

  • All jets meet international safety standards.
  • Modern onboard control and protection systems.
  • Crews undergo regular training in VIP client service.

Safety and standards

Your peace of mind is our priority.

  • Route and weather monitoring to ensure flight safety.
  • Full compliance with international aviation standards.
  • Regular technical inspections of aircraft.

Premium service and personalized care await you with every private jet charter from Saint Petersburg.

info@versently.com