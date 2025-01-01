RU
Luxury cars for rent in Shanghai

Renting a premium car not only emphasizes your status but also provides maximum comfort for getting around the city.

What we offer

We provide luxury car rentals for various purposes: from business trips to exclusive events. Our goal is to ensure maximum comfort and satisfaction during your travels in this amazing city. We understand the uniqueness of each client and are ready to offer tailored solutions to meet your needs.

  • Ferrari SF90 Stradale, Lamborghini Aventador, and McLaren 765LT – for those who value speed and power.
  • Rolls-Royce Ghost, Bentley Flying Spur, and Mercedes-Maybach S680 – the perfect choice for business meetings and presentations.
  • Range Rover Autobiography, Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT, and Bentley Bentayga – for those who prefer a combination of comfort and off-road capability.
  • Rolls-Royce Cullinan and executive limousines – for official events and VIP clients.

Supercars
Business class
Premium class SUVs
Personal driver
Contact us in any convenient way

Through a website, phone or messenger, or in a mobile application through a personal Lifestyle manager

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will help you choose the perfect car considering your wishes and the purpose of the rental

Delivery

We will deliver the car to a place convenient for you, be it your home, office or airport.

Payment

Payment is possible online or upon receipt of the car, as well as through secure payment systems.

Advantages of working with us

Exclusive car selection
Only the best luxury and sports car models available on the market.
Experience
Our team has been successfully working with premium segment clients for over 5 years.
Reliability
All cars undergo regular maintenance and are served in perfect condition.
Confidentiality
Your data and requests are processed with maximum privacy.

Services with a driver

If you need hassle-free transportation around the city, we offer professional chauffeur services. They ensure comfortable rides in Shanghai, including transfers from Pudong and Hongqiao international airports. Our drivers are well-acquainted with the city and can suggest optimal routes, taking traffic and your preferences into account.

Additional services

We provide not only car rentals but also exclusive privileges:

  • Custom routes through the metropolis and scenic surroundings.
  • VIP security and escort for business and public figures.
  • Car rentals for corporate events, filming, weddings, and celebrations.

Guarantee of your comfort and safety

We pay special attention to service quality:

  • All cars undergo regular maintenance.
  • Drivers are highly qualified and experienced with VIP clients.
  • Full insurance coverage and 24/7 support.

Rent for special occasions

  • Business meetings and important negotiations.
  • Elite transfers to international forums and conferences.
  • Prestigious trips to Shanghai’s iconic landmarks.
  • Luxurious events and celebrations.

Renting a premium car in Shanghai is not just transportation but an opportunity to emphasize your status, enjoy maximum comfort, and explore the city without worries. Choose the best and enjoy your travels in one of the world’s most vibrant cities.

info@versently.com