Renting a premium car not only emphasizes your status but also provides maximum comfort for getting around the city.
What we offer
We provide luxury car rentals for various purposes: from business trips to exclusive events. Our goal is to ensure maximum comfort and satisfaction during your travels in this amazing city. We understand the uniqueness of each client and are ready to offer tailored solutions to meet your needs.
Through a website, phone or messenger, or in a mobile application through a personal Lifestyle manager
Your personal manager will help you choose the perfect car considering your wishes and the purpose of the rental
We will deliver the car to a place convenient for you, be it your home, office or airport.
Payment is possible online or upon receipt of the car, as well as through secure payment systems.
Advantages of working with us
Services with a driver
If you need hassle-free transportation around the city, we offer professional chauffeur services. They ensure comfortable rides in Shanghai, including transfers from Pudong and Hongqiao international airports. Our drivers are well-acquainted with the city and can suggest optimal routes, taking traffic and your preferences into account.
Additional services
We provide not only car rentals but also exclusive privileges:
Guarantee of your comfort and safety
We pay special attention to service quality:
Rent for special occasions
Renting a premium car in Shanghai is not just transportation but an opportunity to emphasize your status, enjoy maximum comfort, and explore the city without worries. Choose the best and enjoy your travels in one of the world’s most vibrant cities.