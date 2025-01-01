RU
Luxury apartments in Singapore

Our offerings meet the highest standards and ensure comfortable and prestigious living.

What we offer

We provide a wide selection of luxury apartments for rent and purchase in one of the most technologically advanced and rapidly developing metropolises in the world – Singapore. Our Services Include:

  • Luxurious residences with panoramic views of the cityscape and Marina Bay.
  • Penthouses in modern skyscrapers with exclusive amenities.
  • Sale and rental of luxury apartments in prestigious neighborhoods of Singapore.
  • Comprehensive legal support for transactions.

Modern penthouses
Luxury apartments
Villas and townhouses
Serviced apartments
Request

Contact us in any convenient way — through the website, phone, messenger or through a mobile application.

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will clarify your wishes: location, style, budget and additional requirements.

Selecting

We will select the best options and arrange viewing at a convenient time for you.

Payment

In the case of a lease, we prepare the contract, agree on all the terms and transfer the keys.

When buying, we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification and paperwork.

Advantages of working with us

Individual approach
We take every detail into account to find the perfect accommodation for you.
Exclusive portfolio
Only the best premium class properties selected according to strict criteria
Experience
Our team has deep knowledge of the real estate market
Privacy
We guarantee the privacy of all transactions and leases.

Additional services

We offer a seamless experience for business travelers who value time, privacy, and efficiency.

  • Executive lounge access and VIP airport handling.
  • Personalized itinerary planning for your visit.
  • Driver and car at your disposal.
  • Access to private boardrooms and exclusive clubs.
  • Nighttime security service upon request.
  • Investment consultations on the Asian real estate market.

The best locations

We offer apartments in the most prestigious locations

  • Marina Bay – luxurious apartments in the center of business activity.
  • Orchard Road – prestigious residential complexes near world-class boutiques.
  • Sentosa Cove – villas and penthouses with views of the ocean and marina.
  • Holland Village – stylish residences surrounded by greenery.

Your new home will be where prestige, comfort and beauty are combined.

Why choose us

Our focus is on the client's needs and the result.

  • Our clients gain access to the best luxury real estate offerings in prestigious neighborhoods of Singapore.
  • Flexible cooperation terms allow us to find the most beneficial solution for each client.
  • All transactions are accompanied by experienced lawyers, ensuring security.
  • Client data and transaction terms remain strictly confidential.

Services for property owners

We also work with apartment owners, offering:

  • Promotion of exclusive properties on Asian and international markets.
  • Finding verified tenants and affluent buyers.
  • Comprehensive legal support for transactions.
  • Property management to increase its value and profitability.

Guarantee of transaction security

  • Guarantee of transaction security through strict document control.
  • Elimination of any legal risks.
  • Support from highly qualified lawyers and financial consultants.

We ensure every transaction is safe, transparent, and comfortable for you.

info@versently.com