Private jet for rent in Singapore

A private jet is not a luxury — it’s a necessity for those who value their time and comfort.

What we offer

We offer not just a flight but the highest standard of aviation service. Personalized jet selection in Singapore, first-class care, and efficient handling of all procedures allow you to travel quickly, conveniently, and in complete privacy. With us, you can:

  • Take a private flight to any destination in the world from Singapore.
  • Organize corporate charter flights for top executives and delegations.
  • Plan an exclusive journey with premium service.
  • Use emergency aviation services for urgent flights within Asia and abroad.

Light aircraft
Medium jets
Heavy jets and airliners
Turboprop aircraft
Request

Contact us via the website, messenger, or through a personal assistant in the mobile app.

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will clarify the details of your flight: route, date, number of passengers and special requests.

Selecting

We will select the optimal aircraft, prepare the route and coordinate all the details.

Payment

Payment is made in a secure way that is convenient for you

Advantages of working with us

Instant availability
We will arrange your flight within a few hours.
Luxury and comfort
Each aircraft is equipped according to premium class standards
Privacy
We guarantee the privacy and security of your events.
Personal service
A personal manager will accompany you at every stage of the flight organization

Crew and on-board service

Our crew is ready to create a five-star hotel atmosphere at 12,000 meters, offering only exclusive service.

  • Experienced pilots with international certification.
  • Personalized menus from Singapore’s top restaurants.
  • Spacious lounge areas, multimedia entertainment, and private cabins.

Additional services

We are ready to offer:

  • VIP transfers in Rolls-Royce, Bentley, or Maybach.
  • Expedited passport and customs clearance.
  • Special requests, including private sommeliers and onboard spa programs.

Premium-class travel is not a luxury but a new standard. We provide yacht and luxury car rentals for your comfort in Singapore.

Directions and routes

You can fly anywhere with us:

  • Individual charter flights across Asia and worldwide.
  • Business flights to Hong Kong, Shanghai, Dubai, and London.
  • Exclusive routes to elite resorts in the Maldives and Bali.
  • Fully personalized routes tailored to your requests.

Why choose us

Choosing us means gaining access to the finest in private aviation — with accountability and attention to every detail.

  • Guaranteed reliability and punctuality.
  • Full personalization of routes and services.
  • High levels of safety and first-class service.
  • Compliance with international aviation standards.

Safety and standards

Your peace of mind is our priority

  • All jets are certified by international aviation agencies.
  • Crews undergo regular training and checks.
  • Full control of routes, weather conditions, and aircraft technical status.

A flawless journey is within reach. Book your private jet from Singapore and enjoy tailored service.

info@versently.com