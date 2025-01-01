RU
Luxury villas in Singapore

A world of absolute comfort and style. Rent a villa that becomes your personal sanctuary of power and inspiration.

What we offer

Luxury residences in Singapore feature modern architecture, innovative technologies, and a high level of security. We will find an exclusive villa for you in the best areas of one of the most dynamic and modern cities in the world. Our services include:

  • Rental of luxurious villas with views of the city skyline and tropical gardens.
  • Sale of exclusive residences with ultra-modern design and top-tier amenities.
  • Personalized property selection tailored to your lifestyle and investment preferences.
  • Full transaction support, legal assistance, and concierge service.

Modern villas
Classic residences
Mountain chalets
Villas with their own infrastructure
Request

Contact us via the website, phone, messengers or through a personal assistant in the Versently mobile application.

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will clarify all your wishes and suggest suitable options.

Viewing

We will arrange viewing of the villas in person or online.

Rent or purchase

For rent: we sign the contract and prepare the villa for your arrival

For purchase: we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification

Advantages of working with us

Individual approach
We select villas that fully meet your requirements.
Exclusive offers
Each aircraft is equipped according to premium class standards
Experience
Our team knows all the subtleties of the premium real estate market
High level of service
From selection to check—in, we are there for you at every stage.

The best locations

We offer villas in the most sought after and luxurious locations.

  • Sentosa Cove – Elite villas with private docks and waterfront access.
  • Bukit Timah – Luxurious residences surrounded by greenery and nature.
  • Orchard Road – Prestigious mansions near the best boutiques and restaurants.
  • East Coast – Modern villas with direct beach and ocean access.

Additional services

We believe that every aspect of your stay should be flawless.

  • Professional drone photography of the villa and surrounding areas.
  • Personalized organization of romantic dates and marriage proposals.
  • Assistance with the rental of sports vessels: catamarans, jet skis, and yachts.
  • Expert support in designing exclusive gastronomic tours.

Why choose us

True comfort delivered with expertise.

  • Villas selected to match your pace of life and purpose of travel.
  • Collaboration with top agents, legal advisors, and service companies.
  • Options available with full infrastructure: gyms, saunas, offices, and guesthouses.
  • Villa insurance available for additional peace of mind during your stay.

Services for villa owners

Entrust us with the management of your luxury villa, and we will ensure it remains in demand and generates stable income.

  • Promotion of luxury properties to international clients.
  • Full transaction support, including legal and tax consulting.
  • Property management – from technical maintenance to tenant search.
  • Marketing strategy for effective property sales.

Transaction security guarantee

We provide:

  • Analysis of ownership documents for risks and restrictions.
  • Guaranteed transparency of all rental and purchase agreements.
  • Control of the legal integrity of the transaction from start to finish.
info@versently.com