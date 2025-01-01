RU
фон

Luxury yachts for rent in Singapore

Cruising on the water amidst the lights of the metropolis is the best way to combine relaxation and style. The yacht will give you privacy, comfort and impressions that will stay with you for a long time.

What we offer

Singapore is not only about ultra-modern skyscrapers and luxurious restaurants but also a unique opportunity to enjoy exclusive sea leisure. We provide premium yachts for exclusive cruises, private parties, corporate events, and romantic getaways. Our fleet includes yachts of various classes to meet all client preferences:

  • Dynamic trips across the azure waters of the South China Sea.
  • Relaxing journeys and enjoying the sea breeze.
  • An excellent choice for group excursions and corporate events.
  • Multi-day cruises and VIP events.

Each vessel is equipped with modern amenities and meets the highest standards of comfort.

Motor yachts
Motor yachts
Sailing yachts
Sailing yachts
Catamarans
Catamarans
Luxury megayachts
Luxury megayachts

Request

You leave a request on the website, call us or contact us via messenger.

Personal manager will help you

A personal manager helps you choose the right yacht, taking into account your requests, the number of guests and the purpose of the rental.

Coordinate

We coordinate the route, on-board services and additional options (catering, music, decor)

Payment

Payment is available online or offline, and all details are confirmed in a form that is convenient for you.

Advantages of working with us

Exclusive yacht fleet
Exclusive yacht fleet
Only the best and modern premium class yachts
High level of service
High level of service
Our team ensures a personal approach and professionalism at every stage.
Complete confidentiality
Complete confidentiality
We guarantee the privacy and security of your events.
Individual routes
Individual routes
We design trips that match your desires.

Crew and on-board service

On board you will enjoy impeccable service of the highest standards. Every element of service is thought out to the smallest detail for your comfort and pleasure.

  • Professional crew with experience on international flights.
  • Personal chef or high-level catering.
  • Individual approach to leisure organization: music, entertainment, itineraries.

Additional services

We ensure your journey is unforgettable. You can order:

  • Catering – exclusive menus from chefs with delicacies tailored to your taste.
  • Yacht decoration – for weddings, parties, and other celebrations.
  • Live music, DJs, and photoshoots – to create a special atmosphere onboard.
  • Professional event organization – from business meetings to luxurious water parties.
  • Arranging a transfer to the yacht in luxury cars

Routes and destinations

Singapore offers many scenic spots to explore from a yacht. We offer several popular routes:

  • Cruises around Marina Bay – admire the futuristic views of the city at night.
  • Trips to the Southern Islands – enjoy seclusion and pristine beaches.
  • Waterfront parties – champagne, cocktails, and lively music under the stars.

Yachts for special occasions

We organize exclusive events onboard, turning yacht rentals into unforgettable experiences. Popular requests include:

  • Business meetings and corporate parties – with the option to hold negotiations in a luxurious setting.
  • Weddings and romantic dinners – with personalized decor and special menus.
  • Photoshoots and fashion shoots – with panoramic views of modern skyscrapers and sea landscapes.

Whether you want to spend a romantic evening, host a party, or simply enjoy the city views from the water, our yachts and first-class service will bring any idea to life.

info@versently.com