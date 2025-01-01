Cruising on the water amidst the lights of the metropolis is the best way to combine relaxation and style. The yacht will give you privacy, comfort and impressions that will stay with you for a long time.
What we offer
Singapore is not only about ultra-modern skyscrapers and luxurious restaurants but also a unique opportunity to enjoy exclusive sea leisure. We provide premium yachts for exclusive cruises, private parties, corporate events, and romantic getaways. Our fleet includes yachts of various classes to meet all client preferences:
Each vessel is equipped with modern amenities and meets the highest standards of comfort.
You leave a request on the website, call us or contact us via messenger.
A personal manager helps you choose the right yacht, taking into account your requests, the number of guests and the purpose of the rental.
We coordinate the route, on-board services and additional options (catering, music, decor)
Payment is available online or offline, and all details are confirmed in a form that is convenient for you.
Advantages of working with us
Crew and on-board service
On board you will enjoy impeccable service of the highest standards. Every element of service is thought out to the smallest detail for your comfort and pleasure.
Additional services
We ensure your journey is unforgettable. You can order:
Routes and destinations
Singapore offers many scenic spots to explore from a yacht. We offer several popular routes:
Yachts for special occasions
We organize exclusive events onboard, turning yacht rentals into unforgettable experiences. Popular requests include:
Whether you want to spend a romantic evening, host a party, or simply enjoy the city views from the water, our yachts and first-class service will bring any idea to life.