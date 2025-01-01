RU
Private jet for rent in Tokyo

Private air travel provides maximum flexibility and convenience, designed around your needs.

What we offer

Elite private jet flights from Tokyo offer an exceptional level of convenience and personalized service. We consider every detail, from onboard menus to ground services, to ensure your journey is of the highest standard. With us, you can:

  • Organize a business flight to any destination in the world.
  • Book charter flights for delegations and VIP clients.
  • Plan luxurious travel with personalized service.
  • Use emergency aviation services for urgent trips within Japan and Asia.

Light aircraft
Medium jets
Heavy jets and airliners
Turboprop aircraft
Request

Contact us via the website, messenger, or through a personal assistant in the mobile app.

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will clarify the details of your flight: route, date, number of passengers and special requests.

Selecting

We will select the optimal aircraft, prepare the route and coordinate all the details.

Payment

Payment is made in a secure way that is convenient for you

Advantages of working with us

Instant availability
We will arrange your flight within a few hours.
Luxury and comfort
Each aircraft is equipped according to premium class standards
Privacy
We guarantee the privacy and security of your events.
Personal service
A personal manager will accompany you at every stage of the flight organization

Crew and on-board service

A personalized approach for every guest. Onboard, only highly qualified personnel will ensure your comfort, dining, and relaxation.

  • Experienced pilots with international safety certifications.
  • Personalized menus featuring Japanese and European cuisine.
  • Modern relaxation zones, multimedia entertainment, and private cabins.

Additional services

We are ready to offer:

  • VIP transfers in Rolls-Royce, Bentley, or Lexus LS.
  • Expedited passport and customs clearance.
  • Personalized requests, including sommelier services and onboard spa programs.
  • Special flights for animals

Indulge in the best – yacht and luxury car rentals with first-class service in Japan for the most discerning clients.

Directions and routes

You can fly anywhere with us:

  • Private charter flights across Asia and worldwide.
  • Business flights to London, New York, Dubai, and Hong Kong.
  • Exclusive routes to elite resorts in Okinawa and Hokkaido.
  • Fully personalized routes tailored to your requests.

Why choose us

We’re trusted by those who won’t settle for less. We meet the expectations of the most discerning travelers.

  • Guaranteed reliability and punctuality.
  • Full personalization of routes and services.
  • High levels of safety and premium service.
  • Compliance with international aviation standards.

Safety and standards

Your peace of mind is our priority

  • All jets are certified by leading aviation agencies.
  • Crews undergo regular training and checks.
  • Full control of routes, weather conditions, and aircraft technical status.

Choose a personalized experience and absolute comfort. We'll prepare everything for your flight from Tokyo.

info@versently.com