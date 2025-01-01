RU
Luxury apartments in Zurich

Immerse yourself in luxury with our exclusive apartment offerings.

What we offer

We provide elite real estate for rent and purchase in one of Europe’s most financially stable and prestigious cities – Zurich. Our specialists ensure a personalized approach and full support at every stage of the transaction. Our Services Include:

  • Luxurious residences with panoramic views of Lake Zurich.
  • Penthouses with spacious terraces and exclusive amenities.
  • Sale and rental of elite apartments in Zurich’s best neighborhoods.
  • Full legal support for transactions.

Modern penthouses
Luxury apartments
Villas and townhouses
Serviced apartments
Request

Contact us in any convenient way — through the website, phone, messenger or through a mobile application.

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will clarify your wishes: location, style, budget and additional requirements.

Selecting

We will select the best options and arrange viewing at a convenient time for you.

Payment

In the case of a lease, we prepare the contract, agree on all the terms and transfer the keys.

When buying, we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification and paperwork.

Advantages of working with us

Individual approach
We take every detail into account to find the perfect accommodation for you.
Exclusive portfolio
Only the best premium class properties selected according to strict criteria
Experience
Our team has deep knowledge of the real estate market
Privacy
We guarantee the privacy of all transactions and leases.

Additional services

Stay sharp, stay comfortable. Our executive services combine productivity with relaxation.

  • Ergonomic workspace and tech integration.
  • Secure meeting setup in your apartment or off-site.
  • Professional grooming and barber appointments.
  • Soundproofed zones for calls and presentations.
  • Chauffeur service with confidentiality agreement.
  • Investment consultations on the Swiss real estate market.

The best locations

We offer apartments in the most prestigious locations

  • Seefeld – luxurious residences on the shores of Lake Zurich.
  • Enge – elite apartments in a prestigious area with parks and promenades.
  • Zürichberg – exclusive villas and mansions in a scenic area with city views.
  • Old Town – stylish apartments in Zurich’s historic center.

Your new home will be where prestige, comfort and beauty are combined.

Why choose us

We do everything to make the process of choosing real estate easy and confident.

  • We work only with exclusive properties, offering clients the best real estate options in Zurich.
  • All cooperation terms are tailored to individual requests.
  • Fast and professional transaction processing saves time.
  • We ensure complete confidentiality and security for every client.

Services for property owners

We also work with apartment owners, offering:

  • Marketing and sale of elite properties on the global market.
  • Selection of clients with guaranteed financial reliability.
  • Full cycle of legal and administrative services.
  • Increasing profitability and liquidity of properties.

Guarantee of transaction security

  • Analysis of legal risks and document reliability.
  • Expert control at every stage of the transaction.
  • Consultations with leading lawyers and financial advisors.

Our experience and professionalism eliminate any legal and financial risks.

info@versently.com