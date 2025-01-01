RU
Luxury cars for rent in Zurich

Surrounded by business activity, upscale infrastructure and Zurich's respectable atmosphere, it's especially important to have transportation on hand to suit the city and your lifestyle.

What we offer

Premium car rental is a smart choice for those who appreciate comfort, prestige and impeccable service in all aspects of their trip. We provide luxury car rentals for a variety of purposes: from luxurious business trips to transfers to international forums and exclusive trips to the picturesque corners of Switzerland. We offer a wide range of exclusive models for every purpose.

  • For those who dream of speed and adrenaline: Ferrari F8 Tributo, Lamborghini Urus, McLaren 765LT.
  • For business trips and important events: Rolls-Royce Ghost, Bentley Flying Spur, Mercedes-Maybach S680.
  • The perfect choice for traveling through the Swiss mountains: Range Rover SV Autobiography, Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT, Bentley Bentayga.
  • For maximum comfort and prestige: Rolls-Royce Cullinan and executive limousines for official events.

Supercars
Business class
Premium class SUVs
Personal driver
Contact us in any convenient way

Through a website, phone or messenger, or in a mobile application through a personal Lifestyle manager

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will help you choose the perfect car considering your wishes and the purpose of the rental

Delivery

We will deliver the car to a place convenient for you, be it your home, office or airport.

Payment

Payment is possible online or upon receipt of the car, as well as through secure payment systems.

Advantages of working with us

Exclusive car selection
Only the best luxury and sports car models available on the market.
Experience
Our team has been successfully working with premium segment clients for over 5 years.
Reliability
All cars undergo regular maintenance and are served in perfect condition.
Confidentiality
Your data and requests are processed with maximum privacy.

Services with a driver

Our professional drivers provide top-tier service during your trips around Zurich. They are ready to arrange transfers to Zurich Kloten Airport and organize tours to Switzerland’s scenic locations. Each driver knows the city well and can suggest optimal routes.

Additional services

We are ready to offer:

  • Custom routes through Zurich and its surroundings.
  • VIP security and escort.
  • Car rentals for filming, business meetings, and celebrations.

Guarantee of your comfort and safety

All vehicles undergo strict technical inspections to ensure you can enjoy your trip without any worries. Client safety is our top priority.

Rent for special occasions

  • Business meetings and international forums – make an impression on your partners.
  • Elite transfers to ski resorts like St. Moritz and Davos – enjoy winter landscapes in comfort.
  • Prestigious trips to Zurich’s finest hotels and restaurants – make your journey unforgettable.

Renting a luxury car in Zurich is not just about transportation; it’s about enjoying every moment behind the wheel or in the cabin. By choosing us, you choose quality, comfort, and safety at every step of your journey.

