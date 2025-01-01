Surrounded by business activity, upscale infrastructure and Zurich's respectable atmosphere, it's especially important to have transportation on hand to suit the city and your lifestyle.
What we offer
Premium car rental is a smart choice for those who appreciate comfort, prestige and impeccable service in all aspects of their trip. We provide luxury car rentals for a variety of purposes: from luxurious business trips to transfers to international forums and exclusive trips to the picturesque corners of Switzerland. We offer a wide range of exclusive models for every purpose.
Through a website, phone or messenger, or in a mobile application through a personal Lifestyle manager
Your personal manager will help you choose the perfect car considering your wishes and the purpose of the rental
We will deliver the car to a place convenient for you, be it your home, office or airport.
Payment is possible online or upon receipt of the car, as well as through secure payment systems.
Advantages of working with us
Services with a driver
Our professional drivers provide top-tier service during your trips around Zurich. They are ready to arrange transfers to Zurich Kloten Airport and organize tours to Switzerland’s scenic locations. Each driver knows the city well and can suggest optimal routes.
Additional services
We are ready to offer:
Guarantee of your comfort and safety
All vehicles undergo strict technical inspections to ensure you can enjoy your trip without any worries. Client safety is our top priority.
Rent for special occasions
Renting a luxury car in Zurich is not just about transportation; it’s about enjoying every moment behind the wheel or in the cabin. By choosing us, you choose quality, comfort, and safety at every step of your journey.