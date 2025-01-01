RU
Private jet for rent in Zurich

Choosing a private jet means choosing personalized service and unrivaled attention to detail.

What we offer

We offer premium private flights from Zurich, where every aspect of your journey is tailored to your preferences. Complete confidentiality, exceptional comfort, and flexible routes make your flights perfect. Your time is valuable—we ensure maximum efficiency without compromising quality. With us, you can:

  • Organize a private flight to any destination in the world.
  • Book charter flights for corporate clients and VIPs.
  • Plan a luxurious journey with the highest level of comfort.
  • Use emergency aviation services for urgent flights across Europe and worldwide.

Light aircraft
Medium jets
Heavy jets and airliners
Turboprop aircraft
Request

Contact us via the website, messenger, or through a personal assistant in the mobile app.

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will clarify the details of your flight: route, date, number of passengers and special requests.

Selecting

We will select the optimal aircraft, prepare the route and coordinate all the details.

Payment

Payment is made in a secure way that is convenient for you

Advantages of working with us

Instant availability
We will arrange your flight within a few hours.
Luxury and comfort
Each aircraft is equipped according to premium class standards
Privacy
We guarantee the privacy and security of your events.
Personal service
A personal manager will accompany you at every stage of the flight organization

Crew and on-board service

Onboard, you’ll be welcomed by an experienced crew ensuring a comfortable and safe flight.

  • Experienced pilots with international safety certifications.
  • Personalized menus featuring haute cuisine.
  • Spacious lounge areas, multimedia entertainment, and private cabins.

Additional services

We are ready to offer:

  • VIP transfers in Rolls-Royce, Bentley, or Maybach.
  • Expedited passport and customs clearance.
  • Special requests, including private sommeliers and onboard spa programs.
  • Special flights for animals.

Choose elegance and comfort: premium cars and luxury yachts are available for rent anytime in Zurich.

Directions and routes

You can fly anywhere with us:

  • Private charter flights across Europe and worldwide.
  • Business flights to London, New York, Dubai, and Paris.
  • Exclusive routes to elite ski resorts in Switzerland.
  • Fully personalized routes tailored to your requests.

Why choose us

Excellence is our benchmark. That’s why our clients return again and again.

  • Guaranteed reliability and punctuality.
  • Fully personalized routes and services.
  • Premium service and consistently high safety standards.
  • Compliance with international aviation standards.

Safety and standards

Your peace of mind is our priority

  • Individual service and attention to detail are our standards.
  • All jets are certified by international aviation agencies.
  • Crews undergo regular training and checks.
  • Full control of routes, weather conditions, and aircraft technical status.

No limits — just your rhythm, your route, and your comfort. Reach out to start your journey from Zurich.

