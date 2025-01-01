RU
Luxury cars for rent in Barcelona

Еhe perfect way to enjoy all the charms of this magnificent city and its picturesque coastline. Whether you’re planning a business trip or a romantic date, we have the ideal car for you.

What we offer

We provide premium car rental services for comfortable trips around Barcelona and its surroundings. Our vehicles are perfect for business meetings, sightseeing tours, and luxurious events.

  • Business meetings and corporate trips – emphasize your status by traveling in a chauffeur-driven car.
  • Weddings and special events – an elegant car will add sophistication and create an unforgettable atmosphere.
  • Airport transfers and city rides – convenience and speed at the highest level.
  • Excursions around Catalonia – explore the beauty of Barcelona, Costa Brava, and Sitges with maximum comfort.

Supercars
Business class
Premium class SUVs
Personal driver
Contact us in any convenient way

Through a website, phone or messenger, or in a mobile application through a personal Lifestyle manager

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will help you choose the perfect car considering your wishes and the purpose of the rental

Delivery

We will deliver the car to a place convenient for you, be it your home, office or airport.

Payment

Payment is possible online or upon receipt of the car, as well as through secure payment systems.

Advantages of working with us

Exclusive car selection
Only the best luxury and sports car models available on the market.
Experience
Our team has been successfully working with premium segment clients for over 5 years.
Reliability
All cars undergo regular maintenance and are served in perfect condition.
Confidentiality
Your data and requests are processed with maximum privacy.

Services with a driver

If you want to fully enjoy your trip without worrying about driving, take advantage of our professional chauffeur service.

  • Professional drivers who know Barcelona will help you get where you need to go quickly and without hassle.
  • The ideal choice for business visits, meetings with partners or special events.
  • El Prat airport transfers can be arranged to meet your every need.

Additional services

We are ready to make your trip truly unique by offering:

  • Custom-designed routes around Catalonia.
  • Security and escort services for maximum safety.
  • Car decoration for weddings and events.

Guarantee of your comfort and safety

Your safety and comfort is our priority.

Every car undergoes a thorough technical inspection before being delivered to the client. We guarantee the perfect condition of the car, a clean interior, and maximum road safety.

Rent for special occasions

Barcelona is a city where style and status matter. We offer cars for:

  • Attending FC Barcelona matches.
  • Participating in business and corporate events.
  • Romantic trips and dinners along the coast.

Renting a luxury car in Barcelona is not just transportation but a true pleasure. Choose a car that matches your style and needs, and enjoy the city with comfort and elegance.

info@versently.com