Еhe perfect way to enjoy all the charms of this magnificent city and its picturesque coastline. Whether you’re planning a business trip or a romantic date, we have the ideal car for you.
What we offer
We provide premium car rental services for comfortable trips around Barcelona and its surroundings. Our vehicles are perfect for business meetings, sightseeing tours, and luxurious events.
Through a website, phone or messenger, or in a mobile application through a personal Lifestyle manager
Your personal manager will help you choose the perfect car considering your wishes and the purpose of the rental
We will deliver the car to a place convenient for you, be it your home, office or airport.
Payment is possible online or upon receipt of the car, as well as through secure payment systems.
Advantages of working with us
Services with a driver
If you want to fully enjoy your trip without worrying about driving, take advantage of our professional chauffeur service.
Additional services
We are ready to make your trip truly unique by offering:
Guarantee of your comfort and safety
Your safety and comfort is our priority.
Every car undergoes a thorough technical inspection before being delivered to the client. We guarantee the perfect condition of the car, a clean interior, and maximum road safety.
Rent for special occasions
Barcelona is a city where style and status matter. We offer cars for:
Renting a luxury car in Barcelona is not just transportation but a true pleasure. Choose a car that matches your style and needs, and enjoy the city with comfort and elegance.