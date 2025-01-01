RU
Luxury yachts for rent in Barcelona

Renting a luxury yacht in this magnificent city opens up endless opportunities for leisure, entertainment, and business events.

What we offer

Barcelona is not only home to Gaudí’s architectural masterpieces and picturesque beaches but also the perfect destination for unforgettable sea adventures. And we provide premium yacht rental services for those who value luxury, comfort and unique experiences.

  • Perfect for dynamic cruises and high-speed journeys along the scenic Catalonian coastline. An excellent choice for those who want to see as much as possible in a short time.
  • Allow you to enjoy a classic sea voyage. Ideal for romantic cruises, private getaways, or small family trips.
  • Perfect for lively parties on the water. Spacious, stable, and comfortable, they are ideal for large groups.
  • Designed for VIP clients and multi-day sea expeditions. These floating palaces feature exclusive interiors, first-class service, and the ability to host any event.

Motor yachts
Sailing yachts
Catamarans
Luxury megayachts
Request

You leave a request on the website, call us or contact us via messenger.

Personal manager will help you

A personal manager helps you choose the right yacht, taking into account your requests, the number of guests and the purpose of the rental.

Coordinate

We coordinate the route, on-board services and additional options (catering, music, decor)

Payment

Payment is available online or offline, and all details are confirmed in a form that is convenient for you.

Advantages of working with us

Exclusive yacht fleet
Only the best and modern premium class yachts
High level of service
Our team ensures a personal approach and professionalism at every stage.
Complete confidentiality
We guarantee the privacy and security of your events.
Individual routes
We design trips that match your desires.

Crew and on-board service

Our professional crew will provide first-class service and comfort onboard. You can relax and enjoy your time without worrying about the details.

Additional services

To make your experience even more vibrant and memorable, we offer a wide range of services:

  • Gastronomic cruises with tastings of Catalonian cuisine.
  • Yacht decoration for weddings and other grand celebrations.
  • Live music, DJs, photographers, and videographers to create a unique atmosphere.

Routes and destinations

You can choose one of the most popular routes or create your own:

  • Cruises along Costa Brava – picturesque coves, turquoise waters, and untouched nature.
  • Stops in secluded spots for swimming and snorkeling.
  • Night cruises on the Mediterranean with cocktails and relaxing music.

Yachts for special occasions

We can help organize any event onboard a luxury yacht:

  • Weddings and birthdays – romance, elegance, and an unforgettable atmosphere.
  • Corporate parties and business events – an informal setting for productive communication.
  • Exclusive photoshoots with stunning sea landscapes.

Whether you’re planning a romantic sunset dinner, a lively party with friends, or a business meeting in an exclusive setting, we’ll make sure your cruise is perfect. Contact us, and we’ll find the ideal yacht for you

