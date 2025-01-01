Renting a luxury yacht in this magnificent city opens up endless opportunities for leisure, entertainment, and business events.
What we offer
Barcelona is not only home to Gaudí’s architectural masterpieces and picturesque beaches but also the perfect destination for unforgettable sea adventures. And we provide premium yacht rental services for those who value luxury, comfort and unique experiences.
You leave a request on the website, call us or contact us via messenger.
A personal manager helps you choose the right yacht, taking into account your requests, the number of guests and the purpose of the rental.
We coordinate the route, on-board services and additional options (catering, music, decor)
Payment is available online or offline, and all details are confirmed in a form that is convenient for you.
Advantages of working with us
Crew and on-board service
Our professional crew will provide first-class service and comfort onboard. You can relax and enjoy your time without worrying about the details.
Additional services
To make your experience even more vibrant and memorable, we offer a wide range of services:
Routes and destinations
You can choose one of the most popular routes or create your own:
Yachts for special occasions
We can help organize any event onboard a luxury yacht:
Whether you’re planning a romantic sunset dinner, a lively party with friends, or a business meeting in an exclusive setting, we’ll make sure your cruise is perfect. Contact us, and we’ll find the ideal yacht for you