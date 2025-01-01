RU
фон

Luxury cars for rent in Beijing

In this dynamic metropolis, renting a premium car becomes an essential part of life for successful individuals. It offers not only comfortable transportation but also a way to emphasize your status.

What we offer

We provide luxury cars for elegant trips, business meetings, and exclusive events. Our fleet includes only premium brands, ensuring maximum comfort, style, and safety.

  • If you want to feel the adrenaline and power of the engine, choose one of our supercars: Ferrari 488 Pista, Lamborghini Huracán EVO, Porsche 911 Turbo S.
  • For business meetings and comfortable city rides, we offer: Rolls-Royce Ghost, Bentley Flying Spur, Mercedes-Maybach S680.
  • For those who value space and a high level of safety: Range Rover Autobiography, BMW X7, Bentley Bentayga.
  • If you want to fully relax and enjoy the ride, take advantage of our chauffeur service: Rolls-Royce Cullinan, executive limousines for official events.

Supercars
Business class
Premium class SUVs
Personal driver
Contact us in any convenient way

Through a website, phone or messenger, or in a mobile application through a personal Lifestyle manager

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will help you choose the perfect car considering your wishes and the purpose of the rental

Delivery

We will deliver the car to a place convenient for you, be it your home, office or airport.

Payment

Payment is possible online or upon receipt of the car, as well as through secure payment systems.

Advantages of working with us

Exclusive car selection
Only the best luxury and sports car models available on the market.
Experience
Our team has been successfully working with premium segment clients for over 5 years.
Reliability
All cars undergo regular maintenance and are served in perfect condition.
Confidentiality
Your data and requests are processed with maximum privacy.

Services with a driver

If you need hassle-free transportation around the city, we offer professional chauffeur services. They ensure comfortable travel in Beijing and convenient transfers from Beijing Capital and Daxing airports. Our drivers are familiar with the city and can suggest optimal routes.

Additional services

We offer not only car rentals but also a wide range of additional services:

  • Custom routes to the Great Wall of China and other landmarks.
  • VIP security and escort.
  • Car rentals for official receptions and film productions.

Guarantee of your comfort and safety

We pay special attention to the safety of our clients. Every car undergoes regular maintenance, and our drivers have years of experience working with VIP guests.

Rent for special occasions

Premium transportation is perfect for:

  • Business meetings and diplomatic events.
  • Elite transfers to international exhibitions and forums.
  • Prestigious tours of Beijing and historic sites in China.

Renting a premium car in Beijing is an opportunity to travel around the city with maximum comfort, status, and safety. Whatever the purpose of your trip, you’ll receive the perfect car and top-notch service. Choose the best – travel in style.

info@versently.com