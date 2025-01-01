RU
Private jet for rent in Beijing

A private jet is your personal gateway to a world without limits.

What we offer

We organize private flights in Beijing for those who value comfort, efficiency, and attention to detail. Our clients appreciate a personalized approach and top-quality service. With us, you can:

  • Arrange an urgent business flight to any destination in the world.
  • Book charter flights for corporate clients and high-profile guests.
  • Plan an elite journey with personalized service.
  • Use emergency aviation services for urgent trips within China and Asia.

Light aircraft
Light aircraft
Medium jets
Medium jets
Heavy jets and airliners
Heavy jets and airliners
Turboprop aircraft
Turboprop aircraft

Request

Contact us via the website, messenger, or through a personal assistant in the mobile app.

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will clarify the details of your flight: route, date, number of passengers and special requests.

Selecting

We will select the optimal aircraft, prepare the route and coordinate all the details.

Payment

Payment is made in a secure way that is convenient for you

Advantages of working with us

Instant availability
Instant availability
We will arrange your flight within a few hours.
Luxury and comfort
Luxury and comfort
Each aircraft is equipped according to premium class standards
Privacy
Privacy
We guarantee the privacy and security of your events.
Personal service
Personal service
A personal manager will accompany you at every stage of the flight organization

Crew and on-board service

From exquisite meals to personalized requests, your dedicated crew will provide top-tier service throughout the flight.

  • Experienced pilots with international safety certifications.
  • Personalized menus featuring Chinese and European cuisine.
  • Spacious lounge areas, multimedia entertainment, and private cabins.

Additional services

We are ready to offer:

  • VIP transfers in Rolls-Royce, Bentley, or Mercedes-Maybach. Renting luxury cars in Beijing ensures convenience and style.
  • Expedited passport and customs clearance.
  • Special requests, including private sommeliers and onboard spa programs.
  • Organization of multimedia and conference areas on board

Directions and routes

You can fly anywhere with us:

  • Private charter flights across China and worldwide.
  • Business flights to London, New York, Dubai, and Singapore.
  • Exclusive routes to elite resorts in Hainan and the Maldives.
  • Fully personalized routes tailored to your requests.

Why choose us

Your comfort is our top priority. That’s why every detail is refined to your expectations.

  • Guaranteed reliability and punctuality.
  • Full personalization of routes and services.
  • High levels of safety and premium service.
  • Compliance with international aviation standards.

Safety and standards

Your peace of mind is our priority

  • All jets are certified by international aviation agencies.
  • Crews undergo regular training and checks.
  • Full control of routes, weather conditions, and aircraft technical status.

Every detail will be perfected. Contact us to arrange a flight from Beijing that promises luxury and privacy.

info@versently.com