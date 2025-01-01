RU
фон

Luxury villas in Beijing

Spaces created for true connoisseurs of luxury. Villas offering exclusive rental conditions and premium services.

What we offer

We provide rental and purchase services for luxury villas in one of the fastest-growing metropolises in the world with a rich historical heritage – Beijing. Our luxury villas combine unique style, spaciousness, and premium locations. Our services include:

  • Rental of luxurious villas in prestigious districts of China's capital.
  • Sale of exclusive residences with ultra-modern design and top-tier amenities.
  • Personalized property selection tailored to your lifestyle and investment preferences.
  • Full transaction support, legal assistance, and concierge service.

Modern villas
Modern villas
Classic residences
Classic residences
Mountain chalets
Mountain chalets
Villas with their own infrastructure
Villas with their own infrastructure

Request

Contact us via the website, phone, messengers or through a personal assistant in the Versently mobile application.

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will clarify all your wishes and suggest suitable options.

Viewing

We will arrange viewing of the villas in person or online.

Rent or purchase

For rent: we sign the contract and prepare the villa for your arrival

For purchase: we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification

Advantages of working with us

Individual approach
Individual approach
We select villas that fully meet your requirements.
Exclusive offers
Exclusive offers
Each aircraft is equipped according to premium class standards
Experience
Experience
Our team knows all the subtleties of the premium real estate market
High level of service
High level of service
From selection to check—in, we are there for you at every stage.

The best locations

We offer villas in the most sought after and luxurious locations.

  • Shunyi – Prestigious residential complexes with elite villas and private parks.
  • Chaoyang – Modern residences in Beijing's financial center.
  • Haidian – Luxurious villas surrounded by natural landscapes and university campuses.
  • Yanqi Lake – Countryside residences with picturesque views and exclusive infrastructure.

Additional services

Carefree relaxation is about enjoying every moment without worrying about the details.

  • Vintage car rentals for romantic drives.
  • Organization of culinary tours and private farm-to-table dinners.
  • VIP access to private golf and yacht clubs.
  • Arrangement of hiking adventures, trekking, and helicopter tours around the region.

Why choose us

Exclusively focused on the high-end segment — understanding what truly matters.

  • Only vetted, exclusive properties passing thorough audits for comfort, design, and location.
  • Dedicated personal manager from selection to ongoing support during your stay.
  • Transparent rental terms explained upfront — no hidden fees or unsolicited services.
  • Full lifestyle support: logistics, transfers, housekeeping, private chefs, and security tailored to your needs.

Services for villa owners

Luxury real estate is an investment that requires professional management. We offer a full range of services to ensure your villa generates maximum profit and retains its unique value.

  • Promotion of luxury properties to international clients.
  • Full transaction support, including legal and tax consulting.
  • Property management – from technical maintenance to tenant search.
  • Marketing strategy for effective property sales.

Transaction security guarantee

We provide:

  • Thorough analysis of all legal documents before signing.
  • Elimination of potential risks through expert transaction evaluation.
  • Guaranteed protection of client interests at every stage.
info@versently.com