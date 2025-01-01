RU
фон

Luxury apartments in Geneva

With us, you will find the perfect home that meets your expectations and requirements.

What we offer

Our mission is to provide you with access to the finest real estate in one of Europe’s most prestigious cities – Geneva. We specialize in the rental and sale of elite apartments located in the city’s most desirable neighborhoods. Our Services Include:

  • Luxurious residences with panoramic views of Lake Geneva.
  • Penthouses with spacious terraces and exclusive amenities.
  • Sale and rental of elite apartments in Geneva’s best neighborhoods.
  • Comprehensive legal support for transactions.

Modern penthouses
Modern penthouses
Luxury apartments
Luxury apartments
Villas and townhouses
Villas and townhouses
Serviced apartments
Serviced apartments

Request

Contact us in any convenient way — through the website, phone, messenger or through a mobile application.

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will clarify your wishes: location, style, budget and additional requirements.

Selecting

We will select the best options and arrange viewing at a convenient time for you.

Payment

In the case of a lease, we prepare the contract, agree on all the terms and transfer the keys.

When buying, we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification and paperwork.

Advantages of working with us

Individual approach
Individual approach
We take every detail into account to find the perfect accommodation for you.
Exclusive portfolio
Exclusive portfolio
Only the best premium class properties selected according to strict criteria
Experience
Experience
Our team has deep knowledge of the real estate market
Privacy
Privacy
We guarantee the privacy of all transactions and leases.

Additional services

We offer services that reflect your ambition and precision. Welcome to a smarter way to travel.

  • In-residence dry cleaning with express return
  • Business dining setup with sommelier support
  • Time-saving routes and scheduling management
  • Access to elite private business lounges
  • Post-meeting relaxation: private spa, massage, chef
  • Investment consultations on the Swiss real estate market.

The best locations

We offer apartments in the most prestigious locations

  • Eaux-Vives – luxurious residences on the shores of Lake Geneva.
  • Champel – elite apartments in a prestigious area with green parks.
  • Cologny – exclusive villas and mansions in gated luxury communities.
  • Old Town – stylish apartments in Geneva’s historic center.

Your new home will be where prestige, comfort and beauty are combined.

Why choose us

In the luxury real estate market, nuances are important – and we take each one into account.

  • We help clients find premium real estate in Geneva that matches their lifestyle.
  • Both short-term and long-term rental and purchase options are available.
  • Fast property selection ensures clients achieve their desired results quickly.
  • We guarantee confidentiality for all transactions and protection of personal data.

Services for property owners

We also work with apartment owners, offering:

  • Global promotion of properties among international investors.
  • Selection of reliable tenants and buyers.
  • Comprehensive legal support.
  • Professional management to increase property value.

Guarantee of transaction security

  • Only verified properties with clear legal histories.
  • Transactions conducted in strict compliance with the law.
  • Full protection of client interests at every stage.

We ensure a high level of legal security so our clients feel confident.

info@versently.com