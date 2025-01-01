RU
фон

Luxury yachts for rent in Istanbul

Renting a luxury yacht in Istanbul is not just a way to enjoy the views but a chance to immerse yourself in an atmosphere of comfort, privacy, and luxury.

What we offer

Istanbul is a city where Europe meets Asia, and its main waterway, the Bosphorus, offers unique opportunities for sea cruises. We provide luxury yacht rentals for unforgettable Bosphorus cruises, private events, and exclusive journeys.

  • A refined way to move swiftly between the city’s historic and modern districts — in full comfort and style.
  • Enjoy a relaxed pace and uninterrupted views of Istanbul’s iconic skyline and shoreline.
  • A vibrant setting for unforgettable parties on the water — stylish, festive, and entirely private.
  • Designed for extended voyages and intimate celebrations, with all the luxuries of a floating villa.

Each vessel is equipped with modern amenities and designed to meet the highest standards of comfort.

Motor yachts
Motor yachts
Sailing yachts
Sailing yachts
Catamarans
Catamarans
Luxury megayachts
Luxury megayachts

Request

You leave a request on the website, call us or contact us via messenger.

Personal manager will help you

A personal manager helps you choose the right yacht, taking into account your requests, the number of guests and the purpose of the rental.

Coordinate

We coordinate the route, on-board services and additional options (catering, music, decor)

Payment

Payment is available online or offline, and all details are confirmed in a form that is convenient for you.

Advantages of working with us

Exclusive yacht fleet
Exclusive yacht fleet
Only the best and modern premium class yachts
High level of service
High level of service
Our team ensures a personal approach and professionalism at every stage.
Complete confidentiality
Complete confidentiality
We guarantee the privacy and security of your events.
Individual routes
Individual routes
We design trips that match your desires.

Crew and on-board service

Our experienced crew ensures your comfort and safety onboard. You can rest assured that your time on the yacht will be as pleasant and relaxing as possible. We take care of every detail to make your journey flawless.

Additional services

We are ready to offer:

  • Gastronomic cruises featuring Ottoman and Turkish cuisine.
  • Live music and traditional shows to create a unique atmosphere.
  • VIP event organization with personalized service.
  • Professional photoshoots against the stunning backdrop of the Bosphorus.
  • Arranging a transfer to the yacht in luxury cars

Routes and destinations

Istanbul is rich in scenic views, and we offer the most captivating routes:

  • Bosphorus cruises with a stop at the Golden Horn to see famous historical landmarks.
  • Nighttime bay cruises with the city lights creating a romantic atmosphere.
  • Excursion cruises to the Princes’ Islands, where you can enjoy nature and tranquility.

Yachts for special occasions

Our yachts are perfect for various events:

  • Corporate parties and business meetings – an ideal setting for informal networking.
  • Romantic dates – dinner under the stars with views of the old city.
  • Private parties – create a unique atmosphere for your guests.

Renting a luxury yacht in Istanbul is an opportunity to see the city from a unique perspective while enjoying absolute comfort. Whatever the format of your event, we’ll create the perfect conditions for an unforgettable experience. Book your yacht today and discover the luxurious world of sea journeys along the Bosphorus.

info@versently.com